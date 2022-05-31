ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Field Set For NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional

 3 days ago

STILLWATER, Oklahoma – The No. 7 national seed, Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas, Grand Canyon and Missouri State in the NCAA Baseball Stillwater Regional at O’Brate Stadium from June 3-6. The 2022 NCAA Stillwater Regional is the first at O’Brate Stadium, which opened in 2021 and has a...

poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Michael “Mick” Sullivan

Michael (Mick) Jon Sullivan, age 75, died at his home in Ponca City, Oklahoma on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Mick was born in Enid, Oklahoma on March 13, 1947. He was the son of LM and Peggy Sullivan. His father’s career as a school superintendent took the family throughout small-town Oklahoma, including stops in Kremlin, Boise City, Coyle, and Cleo Springs. Mick’s love of the outdoors started early in life and he earned the rank of Eagle Scout before graduating high school as co-valedictorian in Coyle, OK in 1965. Mick was an excellent student and achieved distinction as a National Merit Scholar.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Ralph “Jay” Marcus, Jr.

Ralph “Jay” Marcus, Jr. August 24, 1963 ~ May 29, 2022 (age 58) Ralph “Jay” Louis Marcus, Jr., 58, of Ponca City, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on May 29, 2022. He was born to Addie and Ralph Marcus, Sr. on August 24, 1963 in Sells, Arizona. Ralph grew up in Phoenix and attended Phoenix Indian High School where he graduated in 1981. He lived life the way he wanted and loved his tribal ways of the Ponca And Tohono Oodham Tribes. He was married to Marlene Marcus 14+ years and they remained best friends to this day. Ralph worked many jobs, primarily in the banking and gaming industries.
PONCA CITY, OK
Obituary for Bettye Hale

Obituary for Bettye Hale

Bettye M. Hale, formerly of Blackwell, Oklahoma, died Monday, May 30, 2022, in Ft. Smith, Arkansas, at the age of 91 years. Bettye M. Hale was born on October 11, 1930, in Tonkawa, Oklahoma, to William and Ica (Burch) Stratton. She grew up attending Billings Public Schools. She married Alford Hale on June 4, 1946, in Winfield, Kansas, and they settled in Tonkawa where she assisted her family with farming and serving her family as a homemaker. In the mid 1960’s she began working in the restaurant business and owned and managed various restaurants across Oklahoma. Locally, she worked at the Plainsman Restaurant and Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Blackwell. In 1974 the family moved to Blackwell before moving to Columbia, Illinois, to be her daughter Jan. Following her death, she moved to Ft. Smith, Arkansas, where her daughter Carol lives. She enjoyed bowling, cooking and being with family.
BLACKWELL, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Gayle Kuchera

On May 27th, 2022, Gayle Louise Willbrant Kuchera, with her sons by her side, passed away in her home in Tonkawa, OK at the age of 84. Gayle was born at home on a farm north of Washington, Kansas. She attended the first eight years of her schooling in a one-room schoolhouse ½ mile from her home. She graduated from Washington High School in 1955, Fairbury Jr. College (Nebraska) in 1957 and Emporia State College (Kansas) in 1959 with an elementary teaching degree. In 1956, she married John Kuchera Jr., who she shared 55 years with before his passing. To this union, two boys, Stephen Jack and Craig Allen, blessed their lives.
TONKAWA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Pawnee Bill Ranch to Host Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Days on June 11

PAWNEE, Okla. — The Pawnee Bill Ranch and Museum will celebrate the lives of Maj. Gordon W. Lillie “Pawnee Bill” and his wife, May Lillie, as well as their famous Wild West Shows with a free, one-day festival on Saturday June 11, 2022. Pawnee Bill’s Wild West Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the original historic ranch site.
PAWNEE, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 05/27/2022 to 05/30/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Casting Call for ‘Tulsa King’ Extras in Oklahoma City

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The “Tulsa King” film crew is back in Oklahoma and looking for extras. The casting call asks for trendy “partiers,” aged 20 to 55, of any ethnicity, to come to Oklahoma City on Thursday to be an extra. They say background...
TULSA, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Marcia Beguin

Marcia Louise Beguin, 75, a long-time resident of Ponca City, OK, left this life on Saturday, May 28, 2022, after a long illness at her daughter’s residence in Spring Hill KS. Viewing will be from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Trout Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will be present from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Graveside Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, June 3, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park, Ponca City. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave., Ponca City, OK 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Pottery Classes Coming to the RecPlex

In collaboration with the Pottery Place, 109 N. 1st Street, the RecPlex is pleased to offer a fun clay, hand building class for youth who will spend time learning the fundamentals of clay. Each student will make between 3-6 handmade pieces during this 4-week class. Classes will meet on the...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Ruth Huggins

Ruth Anne Huggins of Ponca City, OK, passed away in her home, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 81. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ruth Anne was born in Hobart, OK, and was a long-time resident of Ponca City. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed crafts, writing poetry and researching her family genealogy. Through out her life, Ruth Anne worked in many local businesses where she made lifelong friends. She worked at the Poncan Theater, Conoco, Flavel Perry, Kay County Commissioner’s Office, Spray’s Jewelers, Ponca City Police Department, JC Penny Jewelry Department, Lowe’s, and the Osage Casino Hotel.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Osage County- A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Glen E. Salmon, age 73 of Ponca City, crashed while traveling south bound on S City View Road just south of Scissortail Lane Thursday night. Salmon swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway, departed the right side of the...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Upcoming Events Scheduled at The Kay County Amphitheater in Newkirk

Bring your chairs and blankets and enjoy these Upcoming Events at the Kay County Amphitheater in Newkirk at 9th and Main. JUNE 10th @ 7 PM: Salt Fork Revival (James Owen, Tony Haynes, Derik Cripe). Check out this local band playing a mix of rock, country and blues favorites. JUNE...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots for June 28th Election is June13th

Voters in Kay County who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the June 28, 2022 election should apply now. Voters will be voting for Kay County Commissioner District #3 and State and Federal Primary Elections, Kay County Election Board Secretary Carol Leaming said today. Absentee ballots are available to...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Fly-In Breakfast is Saturday at The PC Airport

The Fly-In Breakfast at the Ponca City Airport, sponsored by the Ponca City Aviation Foundation, is held the first Saturday of the month from 7:00 am to 10:00 am. The next breakfast is Saturday June 4th. It’s always a delicious fresh cooked breakfast with scrambled eggs, pancakes, biscuits & gravy,...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Kay County Health Department Seeks Public Feedback

PONCA CITY, Okla. – The Kay County Health Department is seeking public feedback on a community health survey to help guide future public health goals and initiatives for Kay County residents. The community health assessment survey will be conducted online; however, for those without internet access, a paper copy...
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Glenpool Man Arrested, Accused of Murdering His Wife

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office says a Glenpool man accused of murdering his wife was arrested Wednesday, June 1st. Michael Christopher Jimenez, 41, is accused of murdering his wife, 40-year-old Erica Christine Jimenez, on Monday, May 31st, after reports she had jumped into Bird Creek and hit her head.
TULSA COUNTY, OK

