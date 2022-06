Ruth Anne Huggins of Ponca City, OK, passed away in her home, on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the age of 81. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Ruth Anne was born in Hobart, OK, and was a long-time resident of Ponca City. She was a devout Christian who enjoyed crafts, writing poetry and researching her family genealogy. Through out her life, Ruth Anne worked in many local businesses where she made lifelong friends. She worked at the Poncan Theater, Conoco, Flavel Perry, Kay County Commissioner’s Office, Spray’s Jewelers, Ponca City Police Department, JC Penny Jewelry Department, Lowe’s, and the Osage Casino Hotel.

