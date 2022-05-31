ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Two New Ponca City Police Officers Recently Received the Oath of Office

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Kirkpatrick administered the Oath of Office to two new...

BPD Seeks to Identify Suspect in Alleged Purse Theft

The Bartlesville Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a woman that found a purse and allegedly used credit/debit cards found inside. If you have any information, you can call the Crime Stoppers of Bartlesville’s hotline at 918.336.CLUE. Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com. Photo courtesy: Crime...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Journal Tribune

How Jerry Eubanks and wife allegedly walked away with $32,500

Jerry Eubanks is facing three felony charges in Kay County District Court stemming from his time as Blackwell’s public works director and trust manager. Eubanks and his wife, Sherry, allegedly embezzled $32,500 stemming from the sale of equipment, purchased on behalf of the City of Blackwell, from Jerry’s sister-in-law.
BLACKWELL, OK
KFOR

Domestic dispute leads to deadly shooting in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred amid a domestic dispute in a NW Oklahoma City neighborhood. Chopper 4 was over the scene of the shooting, which occurred just before noon near NW 115th and County Line Road. A domestic dispute led to the fatal shooting. Detectives are working to […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Court date set for woman accused of fraudulently using nursing credentials

NEWKIRK — An initial appearance is scheduled in Kay County District Court for Stacey Sue McDonald-Stigall, 50, Ponca City. McDonald-Stigall is facing felony charges of second degree burglary, identity theft-unlawful use of personal identifying info and fraudulently using licensed professional nurse title. Ponca City police report that Alicia Cummings,...
PONCA CITY, OK
Police Logs 06/01/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
Ponca City Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

Osage County- A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Glen E. Salmon, age 73 of Ponca City, crashed while traveling south bound on S City View Road just south of Scissortail Lane Thursday night. Salmon swerved to avoid hitting an animal in the roadway, departed the right side of the...
PONCA CITY, OK
OKCPD investigating reported shooting, death

Oklahoma City Police Department is reportedly investigating a shooting in the 8800 block of NW 115th, just off County Line Road. Officers are still on the scene of the shooting; there was no immediate confirmation of how many people were involved or injured, although it was reported one person has died. No other details were immediately available.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Ponca City police logs May 27-30

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:01 a.m. police responded to the 400 block of N. Oak for a report of a Honda revving its engine. At 1:07 a.m. police stopped two motorcycles in the area of 14th and Glenside. Citations were issued. At 8:52 a.m....
PONCA CITY, OK
Man Comes Face To Face with Shooter At Tulsa Doctor's Office, Calls 911

A man who was inside the office when the shooting happened Wednesday, says he came face to face with the gunman. Zack Krou says the gunman pointed the gun in his face and told him to run. He says he ran and immediately called 911. He says he's still in shock and never expected any of this. He says he called 911, but wishes there was more he could have done.
TULSA, OK
Po-Hi graduate killed in Tulsa shooting

TULSA — Ponca City High Graduate, Dr. Stephanie J. Husen, class of 1992, has been identified as one of the victims of the Tulsa shooting that occurred Wednesday afternoon on the campus of Saint Francis Health System. Husen, Dr. Preston Phillips, William Love, a patient, and Amanda Glenn, a...
TULSA, OK

