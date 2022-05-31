ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash delays morning commute on I-75 in Pasco County

By Athina Morris
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash snarled traffic for morning commuters along Interstate 75 in Pasco County Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the interstate near the exit for State Road 56 in Pasco County.

There is no word on injuries or what led to the incient.

The crash was blocking all southbound lanes, but the roadway has since reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.

