Anthony Joshua ‘fighting twice this year’, says Eddie Hearn as Oleksandr Usyk rematch approaches

By Alex Pattle
 3 days ago

Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua is set to fight twice this year, with a December bout due to follow the heavyweight’s title rematch against Oleksandr Usyk .

Joshua lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts to Usyk in London last September, and the pair are now expected to clash again in July – likely in Saudi Arabia.

Whether or not “AJ” can avenge his points defeat by the unbeaten Ukrainian, the Briton is set to compete again at the end of this year, according to his promoter Hearn.

Discussing the possibility of a delay to Joshua and Usyk’s rematch, the provisional date for which is 23 July, Hearn told iFL TV on Monday: “AJ’s fighting twice this year, so any delay could only be a couple of weeks, because we want to make sure that he’s good to go in December again.

“We have agreed a deal with the site and the date. The working date of 23 July. We are pretty much ready to announce. If there is [a delay], you’re talking about two weeks, and it’s for no other reason than time and making sure we can promote the fight in the right way.

“The fight is happening, the fight is agreed in terms of where it will take place. Both sides have agreed the deal, both sides have agreed everything, it’s just just probably taken 10 days longer than we wanted it to.”

Speculation over a possible delay to Joshua and Usyk’s rematch has stemmed in part from the fact that the contest is yet to be officially announced.

“Without putting a date on [an announcement], all I can tell you is we’re finalising the final bits literally of paperwork. Everything is agreed. Stand by,” Hearn said.

“23 July is still the working date, but if there was a delay, it wouldn’t be a major issue for anybody. It’s just time; it’s a huge deal, it has taken a long time, but these deals do.

“We’re very happy with our partners, we’re very happy with the deal, we’re very happy with the process. We’re looking forward to a huge event, and you’ll hear about it very soon.”

Neither Joshua nor the unbeaten Usyk, 35, has fought since their initial meeting last September.

Usyk recently left his native Ukraine to begin training for his rematch with Joshua, having spent time aiding the country’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.

