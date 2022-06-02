ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

French Open 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek wins after Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CDAcg_0fvasBNW00

Follow all the action from Day 11 at the French Open as the quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros.

The tennis world is still recovering from an epic late-night contest between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic yesterday as the Spaniard triumphed in four sets over his great rival. A marathon match finished at 1.15am local time as Nadal ground out a pulsating 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) win over the defending champion as the prospect of a record-extending 22nd men’s grand slam title moves closer to reality. He will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals after the German halted the rise of young phenom Carlos Alcaraz in another thrilling match.

Today’s action sees Veronika Kudermetova take on Daria Kasatkina in an all-Russian quarter-final on Court Philippe Chatrier before world No 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Jessica Pegula. The winner of those two matches will play one other in the semi-finals, with 18-year-old Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan meeting in the last-four on the other side of the draw as the teenage American bids to win her first grand slam title. In the men’s singles, Marin Cilic will face Andrey Rublev before Casper Ruud plays Holger Rune.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Roland Garros.

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Roland Garros 2022: the SHOCKING PIC of Alexander Zverev's injury

What happened to Alexander Zverev was an episode that happens very rarely in a semi-final of a Grand Slam, one of the four prestigious events of the season. The desire to arrive at the final act of the Parisian tournament, beat a great champion like Rafael Nadal and chase the dream most often sought for a few years: all this vanished in an instant due to a very bad crash in a crucial phase of the match , which would then have led the two to play the outcome of the second set at the tie-break.
TENNIS
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff joins Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova with insane French Open feat

18-year-old Coco Gauff has stunned the tennis world, advancing to the French Open final after her defeat of Martina Trevisan in straight sets on Thursday. With the win, Gauff not only announced her presence to the WTA as a legitimate contender, but she also joined the likes of Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova in select history by reaching the final at Roland Garros, per ESPN.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Novak Djokovic
ClutchPoints

Coco Gauff’s incredibly classy message to Iga Swiatek after losing in French Open final at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning the 2022 French Open women’s singles tournament came to an end Saturday, as she fell prey to world no. 1 Iga Swiatek to the tune of a 1-6, 3-6 score. While that loss definitely stings and will hurt for days to come for Gauff, that did not stop the 18-year-old American tennis star from showering her conqueror at Roland Garros.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal reportedly set to miss Wimbledon

Record 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will take an extended break after the French Open and miss Wimbledon, Marca reports. Nadal, who turned 36 this week, has been battling chronic foot pain in recent weeks but still he has managed to reach the French Open final. In Paris, Nadal...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Female Protester Going Viral At French Open

Earlier today, the men's semifinals of the French Open got off to an inauspicious start. Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev got off to a roaring start in their match. It looked like the match would enter rarified air as both men battled back and forth for over three hours in just the first two sets.
TENNIS
The Independent

Alexander Zverev says injury suffered against Rafael Nadal is ‘very serious’

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is “very serious”.The world number three’s participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set.Zverev left the court in a wheelchair and returned on crutches to confirm to the umpire that he could not continue.In a video message on Twitter, the 25-year-old German said: “A very difficult moment for me today on the court.“Obviously a fantastic match until what happened, happened.“It looks like I have a very serious injury. But...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaniard#German#American
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev reveals he has torn 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot after sickening ankle injury that forced him out of French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal as he poses in crutches and a protective boot

Initial medical checks show that Alexander Zverev tore 'several lateral ligaments' in his right foot during his French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal on Friday. The German athlete posed in crutches on social media to inform fans of his horror injury, having just undergone an initial medical check which showed up multiple ligament tears.
TENNIS
The Spun

Serena Williams Appears To Make Decision On Playing Wimbledon

On Friday, the women's singles entry list for Wimbledon was released. Serena Williams did not appear on the list. Williams has been a fixture at the All England Club for two decades. Her first Wimbledon title came in 2002. She went on to win again in 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015 and 2016.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev describes his ankle injury as 'very serious' after he was forced to withdraw from semi-final against Rafael Nadal following sickening scenes at Roland Garros

Alexander Zverev has said the injury he suffered in the French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal is 'very serious'. The world number three's participation at Wimbledon this month will now be in major doubt after he rolled his ankle at the end of the second set. Zverev left the court...
TENNIS
The Associated Press

French Open lookahead: Nadal-Zverev, Cilic-Ruud semifinals

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Rafael Nadal will face No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semifinal. No. 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semifinal in Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday. It is Nadal’s 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot. The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long. None of the other three players remaining the men’s bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semifinals at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 U.S. Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 U.S. Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament. Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn’t been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men’s final is Sunday.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

French Open glance: Nadal beats Ruud for 14th title in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A GLANCE BACK AT SUNDAY. Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 to earn his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both add to records Nadal already owned. And here is a new one: Two days after his 36th birthday, the Spaniard became the oldest champion in French Open history. He is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam for the first time; Nadal won the Australian Open in January. His lead over Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in the Grand Slam title count is now two — those rivals are both at 20 major championships. Ruud is a 23-year-old Norwegian who was appearing in his first major final.
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Protester Attached Herself To The Net At French Open

During this Friday's semifinal match between Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud, a protester attached herself to the net. As a result, there was a minor delay at Roland Garros. The protester was wearing a shirt that said "We have 1028 days left." Most fans watching the French Open were confused as to what that even means.
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

681K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy