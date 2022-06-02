French Open 2022 LIVE: Iga Swiatek wins after Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic

Follow all the action from Day 11 at the French Open as the quarter-finals continue at Roland Garros.

The tennis world is still recovering from an epic late-night contest between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic yesterday as the Spaniard triumphed in four sets over his great rival. A marathon match finished at 1.15am local time as Nadal ground out a pulsating 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6 (4) win over the defending champion as the prospect of a record-extending 22nd men’s grand slam title moves closer to reality. He will now face Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals after the German halted the rise of young phenom Carlos Alcaraz in another thrilling match.

Today’s action sees Veronika Kudermetova take on Daria Kasatkina in an all-Russian quarter-final on Court Philippe Chatrier before world No 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Jessica Pegula. The winner of those two matches will play one other in the semi-finals, with 18-year-old Coco Gauff and Martina Trevisan meeting in the last-four on the other side of the draw as the teenage American bids to win her first grand slam title. In the men’s singles, Marin Cilic will face Andrey Rublev before Casper Ruud plays Holger Rune.

Follow all the action, scores and results from Roland Garros.