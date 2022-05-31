Andy Murray vs Jurij Rodionov LIVE: Surbiton Trophy latest score and updates

Follow all the action as Andy Murray faces Jurij Rodionov in the Surbiton Trophy first round this afternoon.

The three-time grand slam champion decided to skip the French Open in order to focus on preparing for Wimbledon and will be making his first appearance at the grass-court Challenger Tour tournament since 2004. Club director Roy Staniland said Murray’s participation had sent interest in the event through the roof . “We were looking forward to a level of player at the tournament but when Andy signed up everything went nuts; ticket sales and everything, so it is really great,” he said.

Rodionov has won two events on Challenger Tour this season and is ranked No 125 in the world, meaning he should still provide a reasonable test for Murray, who hasn’t played since withdrawing from the Spanish Open following his victory over Denis Shapovalov at the start of the month. The 35-year-old did wade into the row over Wimbledon being stripped of its ranking points last week, though, when he insisted that the grand slam will never “feel like an exhibition” .

