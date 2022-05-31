Gogglebox: Baggs family release statement after quitting Channel 4 series

A Gogglebox family have announced their decision to quit the entertainment series.

The Channel 4 show is more popular than ever, but will lose the Baggs family in future episodes.

Made up of couple Terry and Lisa and their two sons Joe and George, the Baggs family joined the programme for its 16th run in 2020.

While they didn’t appear in series 17, they returned for the 18th and 19th runs, becoming fan favourites in the process.

In a statement announcing their departure, Joe cited “exciting opportunites” as the reasoning.

“After three incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show,” his Instagram statement began.

“We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.”

Joe continued: “With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series but are so grateful for the opportunity.”