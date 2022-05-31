ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Gogglebox: Baggs family release statement after quitting Channel 4 series

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MF81l_0fvas2WE00

A Gogglebox family have announced their decision to quit the entertainment series.

The Channel 4 show is more popular than ever, but will lose the Baggs family in future episodes.

Made up of couple Terry and Lisa and their two sons Joe and George, the Baggs family joined the programme for its 16th run in 2020.

While they didn’t appear in series 17, they returned for the 18th and 19th runs, becoming fan favourites in the process.

In a statement announcing their departure, Joe cited “exciting opportunites” as the reasoning.

“After three incredible seasons on Channel 4’s Gogglebox we have taken the decision to leave the show,” his Instagram statement began.

“We have loved every second of being part of the Gogglebox family and it’s truly been the opportunity of a lifetime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49HMTy_0fvas2WE00

Joe continued: “With lots of exciting opportunities approaching for us all, we just couldn’t commit to filming another series but are so grateful for the opportunity.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s hat sold out of store just hours after platinum jubilee appearance

The hat worn by Meghan Markle at the Queen’s platinum jubilee has already sold out of stores despite making only a brief appearance in London today.The Duchess of Sussex, who was joined by her husband Prince Harry, was spotted wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress as she watched the Trooping the Colour parade from the Major General’s Office.Markle, 40, paired the dress with a large brim boater hat featuring a navy blue ribbon, which was designed by British milliner Stephen Jones. The “Granville” hat is handmade from sinamay tulle and grosgrain ribbon and is priced at £1,344 ($1,686.66).According to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

What time does the Platinum Jubilee concert start and how can I watch it?

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee takes place this weekend, marking the British monarch’s 70th year on the throne.As part of the weekend-long celebrations, the BBC is holding a Platinum Party At The Palace concert, which will see a range of high-profile musicians and bands perform.Twenty-two thousand people will attend the event, including 10,000 members of the public who won tickets in the public ballot, which closed on 23 March. Over 7,500 tickets were designated for key workers, members of the armed forces, volunteers, and charities.Read on for all the details on how and when to watch the concert in full.When...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Series#Channel 4
The Independent

Meghan Markle wears navy blue off-the-shoulder dress for Platinum Jubilee appearance

Meghan Markle has made a brief appearance at the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations in London today.The Duchess of Sussex was accompanied by husband, Prince Harry, as they watched the Trooping the Colours parade from the Major General’s Office.Towards the end of the parade, she was seen wearing an off-the-shoulder navy blue dress which she paired with a large, white hat accessoried with a navy bow that is thought to be designed by British milliner Stephen Jones.The mother-of-two doted on Peter Phillips’ daughters Savannah, 11, and Isla, 10, and Mike and Zara Tindall’s girls Mia, eight, and Lena, three, as the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen ‘meets Lilibet for first time’ as Harry and Meghan reunite with monarch

The Queen has met her great-granddaughter, Lilibet Mountbatten Windsor, for the first time, according to reports.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in London this weekend with their two children for the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple introduced their youngest child to the Queen on Thursday.The meeting comes ahead of Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday 4 June.Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Friday, Scobie said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event, that we’re going to see...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sam Fender appears to delete Johnny Depp Instagram post amid backlash

Sam Fender appears to have deleted a photo from his Instagram Story showing him at a Newcastle pub with his “hero”, Johnny Depp.The surprise encounter took place amid the Hollywood actor’s defamation trial win against his ex-wife Amber Heard.On Wednesday (1 June), a jury found that Heard had defamed Depp on all three counts and awarded him $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. Heard was awarded $2m (£1.6m) in compensatory damages, but no punitive damages.While the verdict was being read out in the US, Depp was spotted at the pub in Newcastle with Jeff...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Stranger Things viewers accuse show of ‘queerbaiting’ after repeatedly teasing Will Byers’ sexuality

Stranger Things viewers are criticising the show over its treatment of a storyline involving Will Byers’ sexuality.Since season three, the Netflix series has hinted that Will might be gay and is struggling to come out after developing feelings for his best friend, Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).Will’s sexuality has become a talking point following the release of season four last week, as the show has provided several more hints that he might be gay.In season four, Will is shown to be extremely upset with Mike for not staying in touch after he moved to California. He is also shown to...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sarah Jessica Parker addresses ‘very painful’ feud with Kim Cattrall: ‘There has been one person talking’

Sarah Jessica Parker has commented on the rift between her and her former Sex and the City co-star Kim Cattrall for the first time.Parker has spoken about Cattrall’s absence from the show’s recent reboot And Just Like That in the past but has never directly commented on the bad feeling between the two until now.“It’s very hard to talk about the situation with Kim,” Parker said on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast released on Thursday (2 June).“There were just a lot of public conversations about how she felt about the show,” Parker said about Cattrall’s highly publicised criticisms....
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jubilee: Piers Morgan criticised for dig at Meghan Markle using photographs of Prince Louis

Piers Morgan shared a mocking tweet about Meghan Markle amid the ongoing celebrations for the queen’s platinum jubilee. As the monarch marks 70 years on the throne, members of the royal family have converged for celebratory events, including the duke and duchess of Sussex. Also pictured at the jubilee celebrations has been Prince Louis, the four-year-old child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.On Twitter, Morgan shared a collage of images of Louis with his hands covering his ears, pulling a number of faces. Alongside the pictures, he tweeted: “Is this when Aunty Meghan arrived?” The joke was met...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Harry jokes with Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank putting cousins’ close bond on full display

Prince Harry was all smiles inside St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday while attending the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee thanksgiving service.Members of the royal family gathered inside the cathedral as part of the four-day bank holiday celebrations marking the Queen’s 70th year on the throne. While the 96-year-old monarch was not in attendance after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their return for their first royal engagement since they left the UK.Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were seated in the second row from the front, alongside royal cousins Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice...
WORLD
The Independent

Princess Eugenie shares touching family jubilee celebration photos

Princess Eugenie has shared a touching photo of her family waving at the Queen’s platinum jubilee flyover.Eugenie, 32, is pictured standing with husband Jack Brooksbank, 36, who is holding their one-year-old son August.The smartly dressed trio are standing on a London rooftop waving to the aircraft, at what appeared to be a jubilee celebration party.The images posted to Instagram, which include a video of the Red Arrows flying over as cheering can be heard in the background, is captioned: “The most perfect day to celebrate 70 years.”Followers posted comments including “absolutely beautiful” and “look how big August has got, sharing in the celebrations of our gracious Queen on her platinum Jubilee celebrations”.Others filled the comments section with love heart emojis.The princess, the Queen’s granddaughter and the daughter of the Duke of York, is 12th in line to the throne.Eugenie and Mr Brooksbank, a bar manager, married in 2018 in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in 2018.In February 2021 she gave birth to August at the Portland Hospital in London.He was christened in November at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor Great Park at a private service attended by the Queen.
WORLD
The Independent

Celebratory mood as royal family comes together to honour Queen

From the joyous to the solemn, St Paul’s Cathedral in London has been the setting for national spectacle and ceremony for centuries.On this occasion the mood was celebratory as hundreds of people gathered to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – an event the monarch would have held close to her heart due to the importance she places on her Christian faith.While the Queen was not present for the service of thanksgiving, the enthusiasm and determination to mark the milestone and express gratitude was not diminished.The Archbishop of York incorporated the Queen’s love of horse racing into his sermon, acknowledging that...
U.K.
The Independent

Ed Sheeran reflects on coming full circle ahead of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Ed Sheeran has revealed how past Jubilee celebrations inspired his musical career ahead of his performance at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on Sunday.Sheeran, 31, is among a number of famous faces lined up to perform at the Platinum Pageant, which involves 10,000 people, including the military, more than 6,000 volunteers, performers, key workers and 2,500 members of the public.In a post on Instagram, the singer wrote: “20 years ago I decided I wanted to pick up a guitar because I watched the Golden Jubilee on TV, saw Eric Clapton play Layla and said, ‘that’s what I wanna do’.“10 years later...
MUSIC
The Urban Menu

What to watch this weekend #7

The Office Tv Show Genre: Comedy Rating: 9.0 IMDB Streaming on: Netflix, Amazon Prime [caption id="attachment_6773" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.hbomax.com/rs/sr/series/urn:hbo:series:GYRsKbA3gmIjDwgEAAAMH?countryRedirect=1[/caption] This mockumentary follows the everyday lives of the manager and the employees he "manages." The crew follows the employees around 24/7 and captures their quite humorous and bizarre encounters as they will do what it takes to keep the company thriving. There's Jim, the likable employee who's a bit of an every man. Jim has a thing for receptionist-turned-sales-rep Pam, because office romances are always a good idea! There's also Dwight, the co-worker who is successful but devoid of social skills and common sense. Spider-Man: No Way...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Love Island odds: Latest predictions on who will win 2022 series

Love Island season is officially upon us.ITV’s hit dating reality show will be returning to screens on Monday (6 June), with a new cast of singletons heading into the villa for a shot at finding love. Earlier this week, the first line-up of 11 contestants was announced. You can see the full list here. Among them are footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma and Tasha Ghouri, Love Island’s first ever deaf contestant. Although it’s still very early days, bookies have already got ideas on who is likely to be in it for the long run – and who is going...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

David and Victoria Beckham to host a special Big Jubilee lunch

David and Victoria Beckham will host a special Jubilee lunch for inspirational individuals as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The A-list couple will celebrate people who have made incredible contributions to their communities.The Beckham’s Big Jubilee Lunch will air as part of the Platinum Pageant on BBC One on Sunday June 5. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, David, 47, â£hailed the Queen’s reign as “remarkable”, writing: “Today,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Meghan Markle praised for ‘understated’ Dior outfit at Service of Thanksgiving

The Duchess of Sussex has been praised for her sophisticated outfit choice for the Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.On Friday, members of the royal family gathered at St Paul’s Cathedral as part of the bank holiday celebrations marking the Queen’s 70th year on the throne.While the monarch herself was not in attendance due after experiencing “some discomfort” during Thursday’s platinum jubilee celebrations, Buckingham Palace said.Meghan arrived wearing an haute couture look by Dior comprising classic cream belted coat with a matching hat and stillettos.Meanwhile, Harry chose a classic morning suit adorned with military medals.The couple took...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

678K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy