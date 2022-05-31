ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Mike Soileau Celebrates 32 Years On the Radio In Lake Charles

By Mike Soileau
92.9 THE LAKE
92.9 THE LAKE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is so hard to believe that 32 years have already flown by in my radio career. It seems like I blinked and boom 32 years later, here we are. Unlike most folks in the radio industry, I have worked in the same market where I was born and raised here...

929thelake.com

Comments / 0

ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

