Facemask wearing does not impact neuro-electrical brain activity

Dopamine signaling plays a critical role in shaping brain functional network organization and behavior. Prominent theories suggest the relative expression of D1- to D2-like dopamine receptors shapes excitatory versus inhibitory signaling, with broad consequences for cognition. Yet it remains unknown how the balance between cortical D1R versus D2R signaling coordinates the activity and connectivity of functional networks in the human brain. To address this, we collected three PET scans and two fMRI scans in 36 healthy adults (13 female/23 male; average age 43"‰Â±"‰12 years), including a baseline D1R PET scan and two sets of D2R PET scans and fMRI scans following administration of either 60"‰mg oral methylphenidate or placebo (two separate days, blinded, order counterbalanced). The drug challenge allowed us to assess how pharmacologically boosting dopamine levels alters network organization and behavior in association with D1R-D2R ratios across the brain. We found that the relative D1R-D2R ratio was significantly greater in high-level association cortices than in sensorimotor cortices. After stimulation with methylphenidate compared to placebo, brain activity (as indexed by the fractional amplitude of low frequency fluctuations) increased in association cortices and decreased in sensorimotor cortices. Further, within-network resting state functional connectivity strength decreased more in sensorimotor than association cortices following methylphenidate. Finally, in association but not sensorimotor cortices, the relative D1R-D2R ratio (but not the relative availability of D1R or D2R alone) was positively correlated with spatial working memory performance, and negatively correlated with age. Together, these data provide a framework for how dopamine-boosting drugs like methylphenidate alter brain function, whereby regions with relatively higher inhibitory D2R (i.e., sensorimotor cortices) tend to have greater decreases in brain activity and connectivity compared to regions with relatively higher excitatory D1R (i.e., association cortices). They also support the importance of a balanced interaction between D1R and D2R in association cortices for cognitive function and its degradation with aging.

