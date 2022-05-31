Facemask wearing does not impact neuro-electrical brain activity
Given the massive use of facemasks (FMs) during the covid-19 pandemic, concerns have been raised regarding the effect of FMs wearing on overall health. This study aimed at evaluating the effect of surgical FM on brain neuro-electrical activity. Electroencephalography (EEG) background frequency (BGF) and background amplitude (BGA) was performed on 30...
Both natural viral infections and therapeutic interventions using viral vectors pose significant risks of malignant transformation. Monitoring for clonal expansion of infected cells is important for detecting cancer. Here we developed a novel method of tracking clonality via the detection of transgene integration sites. RAISING (Rapid Amplification of Integration Sites without Interference by Genomic DNA contamination) is a sensitive, inexpensive alternative to established methods. Its compatibility with Sanger sequencing combined with our CLOVA (Clonality Value) software is critical for those without access to expensive high throughput sequencing. We analyzed samples from 688 individuals infected with the retrovirus HTLV-1, which causes adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATL) to model our method. We defined a clonality value identifying ATL patients with 100% sensitivity and 94.8% specificity, and our longitudinal analysis also demonstrates the usefulness of ATL risk assessment. Future studies will confirm the broad applicability of our technology, especially in the emerging gene therapy sector.
Dopamine signaling plays a critical role in shaping brain functional network organization and behavior. Prominent theories suggest the relative expression of D1- to D2-like dopamine receptors shapes excitatory versus inhibitory signaling, with broad consequences for cognition. Yet it remains unknown how the balance between cortical D1R versus D2R signaling coordinates the activity and connectivity of functional networks in the human brain. To address this, we collected three PET scans and two fMRI scans in 36 healthy adults (13 female/23 male; average age 43"‰Â±"‰12 years), including a baseline D1R PET scan and two sets of D2R PET scans and fMRI scans following administration of either 60"‰mg oral methylphenidate or placebo (two separate days, blinded, order counterbalanced). The drug challenge allowed us to assess how pharmacologically boosting dopamine levels alters network organization and behavior in association with D1R-D2R ratios across the brain. We found that the relative D1R-D2R ratio was significantly greater in high-level association cortices than in sensorimotor cortices. After stimulation with methylphenidate compared to placebo, brain activity (as indexed by the fractional amplitude of low frequency fluctuations) increased in association cortices and decreased in sensorimotor cortices. Further, within-network resting state functional connectivity strength decreased more in sensorimotor than association cortices following methylphenidate. Finally, in association but not sensorimotor cortices, the relative D1R-D2R ratio (but not the relative availability of D1R or D2R alone) was positively correlated with spatial working memory performance, and negatively correlated with age. Together, these data provide a framework for how dopamine-boosting drugs like methylphenidate alter brain function, whereby regions with relatively higher inhibitory D2R (i.e., sensorimotor cortices) tend to have greater decreases in brain activity and connectivity compared to regions with relatively higher excitatory D1R (i.e., association cortices). They also support the importance of a balanced interaction between D1R and D2R in association cortices for cognitive function and its degradation with aging.
Suicide attempts (SA) are associated with excess non-suicidal mortality, putatively mediated in part by premature cellular senescence. Epigenetic age (EA) estimators of biological age have been previously demonstrated to strongly predict physiological dysregulation and mortality risk. Herein, we investigate if violent SA with high intent-to-die is predictive of epigenetics-derived estimates of biological aging. The genome-wide methylation pattern was measured using the Illumina Infinium Methylation EPIC BeadChip in whole blood of 88 suicide attempters. Subjects were stratified into two groups based on the putative risk of later committed suicide (low- [n"‰="‰58] and high-risk [n"‰="‰30]) in dependency of SA method (violent or non-violent) and/or intent-to-die (high/low). Estimators of intrinsic and extrinsic EA acceleration, one marker optimized to predict physiological dysregulation (DNAmPhenoAge/AgeAccelPheno) and one optimized to predict lifespan (DNAmGrimAge/AgeAccelGrim) were investigated for associations to severity of SA, by univariate and multivariate analyses. The study was adequately powered to detect differences of 2.2 years in AgeAccelGrim in relation to SA severity. Baseline DNAmGrimAge exceeded chronological age by 7.3 years on average across all samples, conferring a mean 24.6% increase in relation to actual age. No individual EA acceleration marker was differentiated by suicidal risk group (p"‰>"‰0.1). Thus, SA per se but not severity of SA is related to EA, implicating that excess non-suicidal mortality in SA is unrelated to risk of committed suicide. Preventative healthcare efforts aimed at curtailing excess mortality after SA may benefit from acting equally powerful to recognize somatic comorbidities irrespective of the severity inherent in the act itself.
Response inhibition is a fundamental brain function that must be flexible enough to incorporate proactive goal-directed demands, along with reactive, automatic and well consolidated behaviors. However, whether proactive inhibitory processes can be explained by response competition, rather than by active top-down inhibitory control, remains still unclear. Using a modified version of the Eriksen flanker task, we examined the behavioral and electrophysiological correlates elicited by manipulating the degree of inhibitory control in a task that involved the fast amendment of errors. We observed that restraining or encouraging the correction of errors did not affect the behavioral and neural correlates associated to reactive inhibition. We rather found that an early, sustained and bilateral activation, of both the correct and the incorrect response, was required for an effective proactive inhibitory control. Selective unilateral patterns of response preparation were instead associated with defective response suppression. Our results provide behavioral and electrophysiological evidence of a simultaneous dual pre-activation of two motor commands, likely underlying a global operating mechanism suggesting competition or lateral inhibition to govern the amendment of errors. These findings are consistent with the response inhibitory processes already observed in speed-accuracy tradeoff studies, and hint at a decisive role of early response competition to determine the success of multiple-choice action selection.
