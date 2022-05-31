ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Null models in network neuroscience

By FrantiÅ¡ek VÃ¡Å¡a
Recent advances in imaging and tracing technology provide increasingly detailed reconstructions of brain connectomes. Concomitant analytic advances enable rigorous identification and quantification of functionally important features of brain network architecture. Null models are a flexible tool to statistically benchmark the presence or magnitude of features of interest, by selectively preserving specific...

Nature.com

The normative modeling framework for computational psychiatry

Normative modeling is an emerging and innovative framework for mapping individual differences at the level of a single subject or observation in relation to a reference model. It involves charting centiles of variation across a population in terms of mappings between biology and behavior, which can then be used to make statistical inferences at the level of the individual. The fields of computational psychiatry and clinical neuroscience have been slow to transition away from patient versus 'healthy' control analytic approaches, probably owing to a lack of tools designed to properly model biological heterogeneity of mental disorders. Normative modeling provides a solution to address this issue and moves analysis away from case"“control comparisons that rely on potentially noisy clinical labels. Here we define a standardized protocol to guide users through, from start to finish, normative modeling analysis using the Predictive Clinical Neuroscience toolkit (PCNtoolkit). We describe the input data selection process, provide intuition behind the various modeling choices and conclude by demonstrating several examples of downstream analyses that the normative model may facilitate, such as stratification of high-risk individuals, subtyping and behavioral predictive modeling. The protocol takes ~1"“3 h to complete.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Quantum coherence on selectivity and transport of ion channels

Recently, it has been suggested that ion channel selectivity filter may exhibit quantum coherence, which may be appropriate to explain ion selection and conduction processes. Potassium channels play a vital role in many physiological processes. One of their main physiological functions is the efficient and highly selective transfer of K+ ions through the membranes into the cells. To do this, ion channels must be highly selective, allowing only certain ions to pass through the membrane, while preventing the others. The present research is an attempt to investigate the relationship between hopping rate and maintaining coherence in ion channels. Using the Lindblad equation to describe a three-level system, the results in different quantum regimes are examined. We studied the distillable coherence and the second order coherence function of the system. The oscillation of distillable coherence from zero, after the decoherence time, and also the behavior of the coherence function clearly show the point that the system is coherent in ion channels with high throughput rates.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Microvascular imaging of the unstained human superior colliculus using synchrotron-radiation phase-contrast microtomography

Characterizing the microvasculature of the human brain is critical to advance understanding of brain vascular function. Most methods rely on tissue staining and microscopy in two-dimensions, which pose several challenges to visualize the three-dimensional structure of microvessels. In this study, we used an edge-based segmentation method to extract the 3D vasculature from synchrotron radiation phase-contrast microtomography (PC-Î¼CT) of two unstained, paraffin-embedded midbrain region of the human brain stem. Vascular structures identified in PC-Î¼CT were validated with histology of the same specimen. Using the Deriche-Canny edge detector that was sensitive to the boundary between tissue and vascular space, we could segment the vessels independent of signal variations in PC-Î¼CT images. From the segmented volumetric vasculature, we calculated vessel diameter, vessel length and volume fraction of the vasculature in the superior colliculi. From high resolution images, we found the most frequent vessel diameter to be between 8.6"“10.2Â Âµm. Our findings are consistent with the known anatomy showing two types of vessels with distinctive morphology: peripheral collicular vessels and central collicular vessels. The proposed method opens up new possibilities for vascular research of the central nervous system using synchrotron radiation PC-Î¼CT of unstained human tissue.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A computational model of organism development and carcinogenesis resulting from cells' bioelectric properties and communication

A sound theory of biological organization is clearly missing for a better interpretation of observational results and faster progress in understanding life complexity. The availability of such a theory represents a fundamental progress in explaining both normal and pathological organism development. The present work introduces a computational implementation of some principles of a theory of organism development, namely that the default state of cells is proliferation and motility, and includes the principle of variation and organization by closure of constraints. In the present model, the bioelectric context of cells and tissue is the field responsible for organization, as it regulates cell proliferation and the level of communication driving the system's evolution. Starting from a depolarized (proliferative) cell, the organism grows to a certain size, limited by the increasingly polarized state after successive proliferation events. The system reaches homeostasis, with a depolarized core (proliferative cells) surrounded by a rim of polarized cells (non-proliferative in this condition). This state is resilient to cell death (random or due to injure) and to limited depolarization (potentially carcinogenic) events. Carcinogenesis is introduced through a localized event (a spot of depolarized cells) or by random depolarization of cells in the tissue, which returns cells to their initial proliferative state. The normalization of the bioelectric condition can reverse this out-of-equilibrium state to a new homeostatic one. This simplified model of embryogenesis, tissue organization and carcinogenesis, based on non-excitable cells' bioelectric properties, can be made more realistic with the introduction of other components, like biochemical fields and mechanical interactions, which are fundamental for a more faithful representation of reality. However, even a simple model can give insight for new approaches in complex systems and suggest new experimental tests, focused in its predictions and interpreted under a new paradigm.
SCIENCE
#Brain Research#Network Topology#Nature Neuroscience#Eur
Nature.com

Generative aptamer discovery using RaptGen

Nucleic acid aptamers are generated by an in vitro molecular evolution method known as systematic evolution of ligands by exponential enrichment (SELEX). Various candidates are limited by actual sequencing data from an experiment. Here we developed RaptGen, which is a variational autoencoder for in silico aptamer generation. RaptGen exploits a profile hidden Markov model decoder to represent motif sequences effectively. We showed that RaptGen embedded simulation sequence data into low-dimensional latent space on the basis of motif information. We also performed sequence embedding using two independent SELEX datasets. RaptGen successfully generated aptamers from the latent space even though they were not included in high-throughput sequencing. RaptGen could also generate a truncated aptamer with a short learning model. We demonstrated that RaptGen could be applied to activity-guided aptamer generation according to Bayesian optimization. We concluded that a generative method by RaptGen and latent representation are useful for aptamer discovery.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
NETHERLANDS
Nature.com

AI-powered aptamer generation

Aptamers are expected to be next-generation drugs, but identifying candidate aptamers is a challenging task given the large search space. Now, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered tool called RaptGen is proposed for improving the successful identification of aptamer sequences. Aptamers are molecular biosensors that can 'sense' specific target molecules. These molecular...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

A cell atlas for migraine research

The trigeminal nerve has a key role in migraine. An atlas of cell types and gene-expression profiles for cells in this nerve in mice and humans promises to improve our understanding of head pain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rapid learning of a phonemic discrimination in the first hours of life

Human neonates can discriminate phonemes, but the neural mechanism underlying this ability is poorly understood. Here we show that the neonatal brain can learn to discriminate natural vowels from backward vowels, a contrast unlikely to have been learnt in the womb. Using functional near-infrared spectroscopy, we examined the neuroplastic changes caused by 5"‰h of postnatal exposure to random sequences of natural and reversed (backward) vowels (T1), and again 2"‰h later (T2). Neonates in the experimental group were trained with the same stimuli as those used at T1 and T2. Compared with controls, infants in the experimental group showed shorter haemodynamic response latencies for forward vs backward vowels at T1, maximally over the inferior frontal region. At T2, neural activity differentially increased, maximally over superior temporal regions and the left inferior parietal region. Neonates thus exhibit ultra-fast tuning to natural phonemes in the first hours after birth.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Tungsten's tandem transformation

Being able to run two reactions concurrently enables synthetic methods to be streamlined, but simultaneously controlling the selectivity of both reactions is an enormous challenge. Now, a directing group is used to reinvent a classic tandem reaction, activating specific sp3 C−H bonds with pinpoint accuracy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A multiscale X-ray phase-contrast tomography dataset of a whole human left lung

Technological advancements in X-ray imaging using bright and coherent synchrotron sources now allows the decoupling of sample size and resolution while maintaining high sensitivity to the microstructures of soft, partially dehydrated tissues. The continuous developments in multiscale X-ray imaging resulted in hierarchical phase-contrast tomography, a comprehensive approach to address the challenge of organ-scale (up to tens of centimeters) soft tissue imaging with resolution and sensitivity down to the cellular level. Using this technique, we imaged ex vivo an entire human left lung at an isotropic voxel size of 25.08"‰Î¼m along with local zooms down to 6.05"“6.5"‰Î¼m and 2.45"“2.5"‰Î¼m in voxel size. The high tissue contrast offered by the fourth-generation synchrotron source at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility reveals the complex multiscale anatomical constitution of the human lung from the macroscopic (centimeter) down to the microscopic (micrometer) scale. The dataset provides comprehensive organ-scale 3D information of the secondary pulmonary lobules and delineates the microstructure of lung nodules with unprecedented detail.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

TrackMate 7: integrating state-of-the-art segmentation algorithms into tracking pipelines

TrackMate is an automated tracking software used to analyze bioimages and is distributed as a Fiji plugin. Here, we introduce a new version of TrackMate. TrackMate 7 is built to address the broad spectrum of modern challenges researchers face by integrating state-of-the-art segmentation algorithms into tracking pipelines. We illustrate qualitatively and quantitatively that these new capabilities function effectively across a wide range of bio-imaging experiments.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Spatial thinking as the missing piece in mathematics curricula

It is well established that spatial thinking is central to discovery, learning, and communication in mathematics, as indicated by convincing evidence that those with strong spatial skills also demonstrate advantages for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) performance. Yet, spatial thinking-the ability recall, generate, manipulate, and reason about spatial relations-is often absent from modern mathematics curricula. In this commentary, we outline evidence from our recent meta-analysis, demonstrating a causal role of spatial thinking on mathematics. We subsequently discuss the implications of educational policy decisions made across different countries, regarding the prioritization of spatial reasoning in the classroom. Given the increasing global demand for highly qualified STEM graduates, and evidence that spatial skills promote improvements in STEM outcomes, we argue that it is remiss to continue to ignore spatial skill development as a component of educational policy.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

High-risk disease in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma: beyond the R-ISS and IMWG definitions

Multiple myeloma (MM) is an acquired malignant plasma cell disorder that develops late in life. Although progression free and overall survival has improved across all age, race, and ethnic groups, a subset of patients have suboptimal outcomes and are labeled as having high risk disease. A uniform approach to risk in NDMM remains elusive despite several validated risk stratification systems in clinical use. While we attempt to capture risk at diagnosis, the reality is that many important prognostic characteristics remain ill-defined as some patients relapse early who were defined as low risk based on their genomic profile at diagnosis. It is critical to establish a definition of high risk disease in order to move towards risk-adapted treatment approaches. Defining risk at diagnosis is important to both effectively design future clinical trials and guide which clinical data is needed in routine practice. The goal of this review paper is to summarize and compare the various established risk stratification systems, go beyond the R-ISS and international myeloma working group risk stratifications to evaluate specific molecular and cytogenetic abnormalities and how they impact prognosis independently. In addition, we explore the wealth of new genomic information from recent whole genome/exome sequencing as well as gene expression data and review known clinical factors affecting outcome such as disease burden and early relapse as well as patient related factors such as race. Finally, we provide an outlook on developing a new high risk model system and how we might make sense of co-occurrences, oncogenic dependencies, and mutually exclusive mutations.
CANCER
Nature.com

Carbon nanobelts do the twist

Using a bottom-up synthetic method, an all sp2-hybridized carbon nanobelt with a Möbius topology is prepared. The macrocyclization step is a Wittig reaction between an aldehyde and phosphorous ylide at opposite edges of a strip that induces a twist.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Making a 6mA demethylase

A fungal ten-eleven translocation (TET) dioxygenase homolog, CcTet, is found to have both 5-methylcytosine (5mC) and N6-methyladenine (6mA) demethylase activity. Structure-based engineering of CcTet yielded a 6mA-specific demethylase, offering a useful tool for the manipulation and functional study of 6mA.
SCIENCE
Fast Company

Decentralized ID offers a human approach to identity in cyberspace

The nature of the digital world is that organizations, people, software, and devices are connected. This is what enables digital experiences, from business analytics to gaming and shopping. But with millions of digital interactions happening every second, we’ve reached a scale that is difficult to comprehend, with almost limitless interdependencies....
INTERNET
Nature.com

Automated 'oscillometric' blood pressure measuring devices: how they work and what they measure

Automated 'oscillometric' blood pressure (BP) measuring devices (BPMDs) were developed in the 1970s to replace manual auscultatory BP measurement by mercury sphygmomanometer. Automated BPMDs that have passed accuracy testing versus a reference auscultatory sphygmomanometer using a scientifically accepted validation protocol are recommended for clinical use globally. Currently, there are many thousands of unique automated BPMDs manufactured by hundreds of companies, with each device using proprietary algorithms to estimate BP and using a method of operation that is largely unchanged since inception. Validated automated BPMDs provide similar BP values to those recorded using manual auscultation albeit with potential sources of error mostly associated with using empirical algorithms to derive BP from waveform pulsations. Much of the work to derive contemporary BP thresholds and treatment targets used to manage cardiovascular disease risk was obtained using automated BPMDs. While there is room for future refinement to improve accuracy for better individual risk stratification, validated BPMDs remain the recommended standard for office and out-of-office BP measurement to be used in hypertension diagnosis and management worldwide.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Superstrong, superstiff, and conductive alginate hydrogels

For the practical use of synthetic hydrogels as artificial biological tissues, flexible electronics, and conductive membranes, achieving requirements for specific mechanical properties is one of the most prominent issues. Here, we demonstrate superstrong, superstiff, and conductive alginate hydrogels with densely interconnecting networks implemented via simple reconstructing processes, consisting of anisotropic densification of pre-gel and a subsequent ionic crosslinking with rehydration. The reconstructed hydrogel exhibits broad ranges of exceptional tensile strengths (8"“57"‰MPa) and elastic moduli (94"“1,290"‰MPa) depending on crosslinking ions. This hydrogel can hold sufficient cations (e.g., Li+) within its gel matrix without compromising the mechanical performance and exhibits high ionic conductivity enough to be utilized as a gel electrolyte membrane. Further, this strategy can be applied to prepare mechanically outstanding, ionic-/electrical-conductive hydrogels by incorporating conducting polymer within the hydrogel matrix. Such hydrogels are easily laminated with strong interfacial adhesion by superficial de- and re-crosslinking processes, and the resulting layered hydrogel can act as a stable gel electrolyte membrane for an aqueous supercapacitor.
CHEMISTRY

