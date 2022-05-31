REDD1 is a gatekeeper of murine hematopoietic stem cell functions during stress responses

Reduced intensity conditionings (RIC) before after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) allow older or unfit patients of being transplanted, but survival expectancy and burden of late complications are poorly described in this setting. All patients (N"‰="‰456) who were alive and relapse-free 2 years after HSCT following RIC were included. Cumulative incidences (CI), standardized incidence, or mortality, ratio (SIR or SMR), and competing risk models were used. The 10-year CIs of relapse and non-relapse mortality incidences were 13.9 and 13.4%, respectively. Seventy-eight patients died, late relapse being the most frequent cause of death leading to a SMR of 6.38 (95% CI, 5.1"“8.0; p"‰<"‰0.001). Among non-relapsing patients (n"‰="‰412), 30 died (SMR 4.38; 95% CI, 3.3"“5.8: p"‰<"‰0.001). A total of 37 patients developed 41 SM leading to a 10-year cumulative incidence of 12.9%, and a significant SIR relative to the general population (1.4). Finally, we found high CI of cardiovascular (CVC) and venous thromboembolic complications (VTE) (10-year CI; 15.1% and 11.7%, respectively). Older age was the only significant risk factor for CVC and VTE in multivariable analysis. In conclusion, with life expectancy rate of 70%, late survivors after RIC warrants long-term follow-up and active intervention on averting cardiovascular disease and screening cancers.
Comments / 0