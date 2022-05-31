ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

REDD1 is a gatekeeper of murine hematopoietic stem cell functions during stress responses

By Vilma Barroca
Nature.com
 2 days ago

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Life expectancy and burden of late complications after reduced intensity conditioning allogeneic transplantation

Reduced intensity conditionings (RIC) before after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) allow older or unfit patients of being transplanted, but survival expectancy and burden of late complications are poorly described in this setting. All patients (N"‰="‰456) who were alive and relapse-free 2 years after HSCT following RIC were included. Cumulative incidences (CI), standardized incidence, or mortality, ratio (SIR or SMR), and competing risk models were used. The 10-year CIs of relapse and non-relapse mortality incidences were 13.9 and 13.4%, respectively. Seventy-eight patients died, late relapse being the most frequent cause of death leading to a SMR of 6.38 (95% CI, 5.1"“8.0; p"‰<"‰0.001). Among non-relapsing patients (n"‰="‰412), 30 died (SMR 4.38; 95% CI, 3.3"“5.8: p"‰<"‰0.001). A total of 37 patients developed 41 SM leading to a 10-year cumulative incidence of 12.9%, and a significant SIR relative to the general population (1.4). Finally, we found high CI of cardiovascular (CVC) and venous thromboembolic complications (VTE) (10-year CI; 15.1% and 11.7%, respectively). Older age was the only significant risk factor for CVC and VTE in multivariable analysis. In conclusion, with life expectancy rate of 70%, late survivors after RIC warrants long-term follow-up and active intervention on averting cardiovascular disease and screening cancers.
Nature.com

IGF-1 release in the medial prefrontal cortex mediates the rapid and sustained antidepressant-like actions of ketamine

Ketamine, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, exerts rapid and sustained antidepressant actions. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and vascular endothelial growth factor in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is essential for the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine. However, the role of other neurotrophic factors in the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine has not been fully investigated. Since the intra-mPFC infusion of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) reportedly produced antidepressant-like effects, the present study examined the role of endogenous intra-mPFC IGF-1 signaling in the antidepressant-like actions of ketamine. In vivo microdialysis showed that ketamine (10 and 30"‰mg/kg) significantly increased extracellular IGF-1 levels in the mPFC of male C57BL/6J mice for at least 5"‰h. Infusion of an IGF-1 neutralizing antibody (nAb; 160"‰ng/side) into the mPFC 15"‰min before or 2"‰h after ketamine injection blocked the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine in three different behavioral paradigms (forced swim, female urine sniffing, and novelty-suppressed feeding tests were conducted 1, 3 and 4 days post-ketamine, respectively). The ketamine-like antidepressant-like actions of the intra-mPFC infusion of BDNF (100"‰ng/side) and IGF-1 (50"‰ng/side) respectively were not blocked by co-infused IGF-1 nAb and BDNF nAb (200"‰ng/side). Moreover, intra-mPFC infusion of IGF-1 nAb 2"‰h post-ketamine blocked the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine in a murine lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced depression model. Intra-mPFC IGF-1 infusion also produced antidepressant-like effects in the LPS-challenged mice via mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 activation. These results suggest that persistent release of IGF-1, independently of BDNF, in the mPFC is essential for the antidepressant-like actions of ketamine.
Nature.com

Potential role of STAG1 mutations in genetic predisposition to childhood hematological malignancies

Cohesin ring is a multi-protein complex that plays an essential role in a wide range of cellular processes: besides its canonical role in sister chromatids cohesion and segregation [1], the complex gives a fundamental contribution to DNA repair and maintenance of genome integrity [2], and in transcriptional regulation [3]. Cohesin genes are classified as encoding core subunits (SMC1A, SMC3, RAD21, and the paralogs STAG1/STAG2), and cohesin regulatory factors (e.g., NIPBL, HDAC8, and others) [1, 2].
Nature.com

A cell atlas for migraine research

The trigeminal nerve has a key role in migraine. An atlas of cell types and gene-expression profiles for cells in this nerve in mice and humans promises to improve our understanding of head pain. Philip R. Holland 0 &. Philip R. Holland is in the Wolfson Centre for Age-Related Diseases,...
Nature.com

Histone demethylase KDM4C is a functional dependency in JAK2-mutated neoplasms

Mutations of the JAK2 gene are frequent aberrations in the aging hematopoietic system and in myeloid neoplasms. While JAK-inhibitors efficiently reduce hyperinflammation induced by the constitutively active mutated JAK2 kinase, the malignant clone and abundance of mutated cells remains rather unaffected. Here, we sought to assess for genetic vulnerabilities of JAK2-mutated clones. We identified lysine-specific demethylase KDM4C as a selective genetic dependency that persists upon JAK-inhibitor treatment. Genetic inactivation of KDM4C in human and murine JAK2-mutated cells resulted in loss of cell competition and reduced proliferation. These findings led to reduced disease penetrance and improved survival in xenograft models of human JAK2-mutated cells. KDM4C deleted cells showed alterations in target histone residue methylation and target gene expression, resulting in induction of cellular senescence. In summary, these data establish KDM4C as a specific dependency and therapeutic target in JAK2-mutated cells that is essential for oncogenic signaling and prevents induction of senescence.
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
Medical News Today

Cancer and a high fat diet: What's the link?

A newly developed molecular probe has allowed researchers to see nitric oxide in tumor microenvironments. The developers of the probe saw that, in mice, there was a link between increased nitric oxide levels where tumors develop and a high fat diet. Such an association between high fat diets and cancer...
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
MedicalXpress

Study finds fecal microbiota transplantation to be cost effective treatment for any recurrent C. difficile infection

Research recently published in Clinical Infectious Diseases from the University of Minnesota Medical School has found that Fecal Microbiota Transplantation, or FMT, is an optimal cost-effective treatment for first recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, or CDI or C-Diff. "The most effective therapies for CDI are also the cost effective therapies," said...
Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 RNA in exhaled air of hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Knowledge about contagiousness is key to accurate management of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Epidemiological studies suggest that in addition to transmission through droplets, aerogenic SARS-CoV-2 transmission contributes to the spread of infection. However, the presence of virus in exhaled air has not yet been sufficiently demonstrated. In pandemic situations low tech disposable and user-friendly bedside devices are required, while commercially available samplers are unsuitable for application in patients with respiratory distress. We included 49 hospitalized COVID-19 patients and used a disposable modular breath sampler to measure SARS-CoV-2 RNA load in exhaled air samples and compared these to SARS-CoV-2 RNA load of combined nasopharyngeal throat swabs and saliva. Exhaled air sampling using the modular breath sampler has proven feasible in a clinical COVID-19 setting and demonstrated viral detection in 25% of the patients.
MedicalXpress

A world first: Human liver was treated in a machine and then successfully transplanted

The Liver4Life research has developed a perfusion machine that makes it possible to implant a human organ into a patient after a storage period of three days outside a body. The machine mimics the human body as accurately as possible, in order to provide ideal conditions for human livers. A pump serves as a replacement heart, an oxygenator replaces the lungs and a dialysis unit performs the functions of the kidneys. In addition, numerous hormone and nutrient infusions perform the functions of the intestine and pancreas.
Nature.com

A methodological perspective on learning in the developing brain

The brain undergoes profound development across childhood and adolescence, including continuous changes in brain morphology, connectivity, and functioning that are, in part, dependent on one's experiences. These neurobiological changes are accompanied by significant changes in children's and adolescents' cognitive learning. By drawing from studies in the domains of reading, reinforcement learning, and learning difficulties, we present a brief overview of methodological approaches and research designs that bridge brain- and behavioral research on learning. We argue that ultimately these methods and designs may help to unravel questions such as why learning interventions work, what learning computations change across development, and how learning difficulties are distinct between individuals.
Nature.com

The dark side of synaptic proteins in tumours

Research in the past decade has uncovered the essential role of the nervous system in the tumour microenvironment. The recent advances in cancer neuroscience, especially the discovery of neuron"“tumour synaptic/perisynaptic structures, have revealed the dark side of synaptic proteins in the progression of brain tumours. Here, we provide an overview of the synaptic proteins expressed by tumour cells and analyse their molecular functions and organisation by comparing them with neuronal synaptic proteins. We focus on the studies of neuroligin-3, the glutamate receptors AMPAR and NMDAR and the synaptic scaffold protein DLGAP1, for their newly discovered regulatory role in the proliferation and progression of tumours. Progress in cancer neuroscience has brought novel insights into the treatment of cancers. In the last part of this review, we discuss the therapeutical strategies targeting synaptic proteins and the current challenges and possible toolkits regarding their clinical application in cancer treatment. Our understanding of cancer neuroscience is still in its infancy; deeper investigation of how tumour cells co-opt synaptic signaling will help fulfil the therapeutical potential of the synaptic proteins as promising anti-tumour targets.
Nature.com

Urolithin A ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic cardiomyopathy in mice via mitophagy activation

Metabolic cardiomyopathy (MC) is characterized by intracellular lipid accumulation and utilizing fatty acids as a foremost energy source, thereby leading to excess oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. There is no effective therapy available yet. In this study we investigated whether defective mitophagy contributed to MC and whether urolithin A (UA), a naturally occurring microflora-derived metabolite, could protect against MC in experimental obese mice. Mice were fed high fat diet for 20 weeks to establish a diet-induced obese model. We showed that mitochondrial autophagy or mitophagy was significantly downregulated in the heart of experimental obese mice. UA (50"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, for 4 weeks) markedly activated mitophagy and ameliorated MC in obese mice by gavage. In PA-challenged H9C2 cardiomyocytes, UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagosomes and decreased autolysosomes. Furthermore, UA administration rescued PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy and relieved mitochondrial defects in the heart of obese mice, which led to improving cardiac diastolic function and ameliorating cardiac remodelling. In PA-challenged primarily isolated cardiomyocytes, both application of mitophagy inhibitor Mdivi-1 (15"‰Î¼M) and silencing of mitophagy gene Parkin blunted the myocardial protective effect of UA. In summary, our data suggest that restoration of mitophagy with UA ameliorates symptoms of MC, which highlights a therapeutic potential of UA in the treatment of MC.
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
Nature.com

Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
