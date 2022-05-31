REDD1 is a gatekeeper of murine hematopoietic stem cell functions during stress responses

Ketamine, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist, exerts rapid and sustained antidepressant actions. Preclinical studies demonstrated that the release of brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) and vascular endothelial growth factor in the medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) is essential for the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine. However, the role of other neurotrophic factors in the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine has not been fully investigated. Since the intra-mPFC infusion of insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) reportedly produced antidepressant-like effects, the present study examined the role of endogenous intra-mPFC IGF-1 signaling in the antidepressant-like actions of ketamine. In vivo microdialysis showed that ketamine (10 and 30"‰mg/kg) significantly increased extracellular IGF-1 levels in the mPFC of male C57BL/6J mice for at least 5"‰h. Infusion of an IGF-1 neutralizing antibody (nAb; 160"‰ng/side) into the mPFC 15"‰min before or 2"‰h after ketamine injection blocked the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine in three different behavioral paradigms (forced swim, female urine sniffing, and novelty-suppressed feeding tests were conducted 1, 3 and 4 days post-ketamine, respectively). The ketamine-like antidepressant-like actions of the intra-mPFC infusion of BDNF (100"‰ng/side) and IGF-1 (50"‰ng/side) respectively were not blocked by co-infused IGF-1 nAb and BDNF nAb (200"‰ng/side). Moreover, intra-mPFC infusion of IGF-1 nAb 2"‰h post-ketamine blocked the antidepressant-like effects of ketamine in a murine lipopolysaccharide (LPS)-induced depression model. Intra-mPFC IGF-1 infusion also produced antidepressant-like effects in the LPS-challenged mice via mechanistic target of rapamycin complex 1 activation. These results suggest that persistent release of IGF-1, independently of BDNF, in the mPFC is essential for the antidepressant-like actions of ketamine.

