As an avid baseball follower, it’s tough to watch all 11 other Pac-12 schools play the great game while the University of Colorado remains without a team. Baseball was cut from the school in 1980 amidst a number of budget cuts, which is a lengthy discussion for another day. A club team that plays its home games at Scott Carpenter Park is still an option for students, fortunately. But the history of CU’s extinct Division I team is something most modern Buffs fans likely know little about, myself included. So, to learn a little more about Colorado baseball, I dove into Baseball-Reference...

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO