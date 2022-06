The New York Mets are preparing to head out West for an extended road trip to start off the month of June. While fans won’t be seeing the team in Queens for a couple of weeks, Buck Showalter dropped some encouraging news that will have supporters fired up for what’s to come. According to Joe Pantorno, Buck Showalter indicated that ace Jacob deGrom would be joining the Mets out West for their upcoming road trip, indicating that a potential return could be in the cards for the superstar starting pitcher in the near future.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO