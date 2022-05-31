ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Homeschooling helps Texas 5th-grade cancer survivor strive

By Jessica Rivera
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ef0jB_0fval1FC00

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – At 3 years old Isabel Ramos was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

“She was pretty healthy up to that point. You know, that just kind of came out of nowhere. So it was very scary. We didn’t know what was going to happen,” says Isabel’s mom, Soledad Ramos.

For the first 2 and a half years Isabel underwent active treatment and many appointments plus therapy.

“Later on, a lot of those kids have cognitive issues and late term effects from everything she had now she had chemotherapy and radiation to the head area, and that really affected her,” says Soledad.

Following the COVID outbreak in 2020, the Ramos family began to worry about their daughter’s fragile and recovering immune system.

“The younger sister actually was having her own medical issues. So between the cold, it and the military move, we decided to just try this,” says Soledad.

Isabel’s mother Soledad was nervous at first not sure if her daughters would be able to interact with other kids but she found the help of a supportive community.

“We found some classes locally, like at the ymca. We signed up for the city college for kids and she recently took part in a home school science fair. She won first place for her age,” says Soledad.

“It was fun. Because I got to see, like, different kids there and they were all homeschooled,” says Isabel.

Earlier this month Isabel was able to level up and graduate from the fifth grade and. While high school is far away she already has big plans for the future.

“I think a video game programmer like video game tester or a video game designer,” says Isabel.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

LIST: Free summer food programs in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several schools and programs will be offering free food over the summer through initiatives that help feed children. The East Texas Food Bank will provide breakfasts and/or lunches to children at a variety of locations throughout the area. The meal will be free to children 18 years of age or younger. […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

State of Texas: ‘There’s a sense of urgency’- Gun policy possibilities after the Uvalde mass shooting

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The questions come after every mass shooting. When will it end? How can we keep our families and ourselves safe? What needs to change? Will anything change? History shows mixed results for those calling for gun control legislation. In Texas, the legislative response after mass shootings has led to laws aiming to […]
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
City
Harker Heights, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas sets new statewide record for gas prices

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The statewide average price of gas in Texas reached a new record high on Thursday, according to AAA. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week, and a whopping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers in El Paso are paying […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Homeschooling#Cancer Survivor#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas social media law gets blocked by U.S. Supreme Court

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The United States Supreme Court blocked a Texas law on Tuesday that prohibits social media companies from banning users’ posts based on political views. State Representative Briscoe Cain wrote the bill which was then signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott. Two trade groups sued to block the law, claiming that […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Texas law limiting content moderation by social media companies

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) – The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked a Texas law that prohibits large social media companies, such as Facebook or Twitter, from banning or removing users’ posts based on political viewpoints. The justices, in a 5-4 vote, granted NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association’s request to reinstate a block imposed […]
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy