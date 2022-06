On Friday morning, former World No. 1 Jon Rahm showed that professional golfers aren't that different from the rest of us. On just the second hole of his second roudn, Rahm nearly hit someone with a club. Following an off shot - for him - he tossed his club in frustration. It bounced off his golf bag, flew in the air, and nearly hit a woman walking with a microphone.

