ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Mike Soileau Celebrates 32 Years On the Radio In Lake Charles

By Mike Soileau
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It is so hard to believe that 32 years have already flown by in my radio career. It seems like I blinked and boom 32 years later, here we are. Unlike most folks in the radio industry, I have worked in the same market where I was born and raised here...

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

Related
107 JAMZ

Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend June 3-5

It's the first weekend of June and the first weekend of the official start of Summer. With that being said, there are a ton of things going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana. From concerts to festivals to a big benefit for Ben Terry, you have your choice of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
thriveswla.com

Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business

Entrepreneurship Runs in the Family Brothers consider Lake Charles ideal for business. Two brothers, both Lake Charles natives, are examples of the entrepreneurial spirit that is prevalent in Southwest Louisiana. Each one has his own business and their own path of how it came to be, but they share a passion for this area despite the challenges experienced from Mother Nature.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Know For Ben Terry Benefit This Saturday June 4

Coming up this Saturday in Lake Charles is the Ben terry Benefit with live music, food, and a huge auction inside the Burton Coliseum. The benefit is to help our local weatherman Ben Terry with medical expenses as he is fighting colon cancer for the second time and a portion of the proceeds will also go to the American Cancer Society of Southwest Louisiana.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
365traveler.com

12 OUTSTANDING THINGS TO DO IN LAKE CHARLES, LA

Whether you’re visiting Lake Charles, LA for business or pleasure, there’s plenty to keep you entertained. This quaint town is on the picturesque Lake Charles coastline and is home to shops, restaurants, and attractions. From exploring the many parks and museums to enjoying the local cuisine, there’s something...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Radio#Radio Frequencies#Radio Industry#The Radio In Lake Charles#Lagrange High School#Astros#Mcneese State University
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Avenue Closure in Lake Charles Starting June 2

Louisiana Avenue Closure in Lake Charles Starting June 2. The City of Lake Charles has announced that Louisiana Avenue between McCall and McNeese Streets will be closed to vehicular traffic as of today, Thursday, June 2, 2022. Signs are up on McNeese, Kirkman, and McCall Streets, as well as Louisiana...
kalb.com

Sale of Pelican Seafood & Poboy building official, now owned by Heart of Worship Church

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The cash sale of the building the Pelican Seafood & Poboy restaurant is in has officially been completed. The building was sold by owners Mike Bordelon and Linda Sparks for $300,000 to the Heart of Worship Ministries of Louisiana with head pastor Keith Dickens signing for the church. The building owners were involved in a dispute over the shared parking lot between the buildings back in April. Now, the church owns both properties.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westlake, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
State
Louisiana State
KPLC TV

Missing Lake Charles man found

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - UPDATE: The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says Mr. Conner has been safely located and is being transported to a local hospital to be checked out. Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an elderly Lake Charles man, according to the Calcasieu Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

A New Cottage Shop is Now Open On Alamo in Lake Charles

I remember a time, a very long time ago, when my mother would drag me to the "Cottage Shops" on Alamo Street. I truly feel those shops are the reason that I, being a 39-year-old man, still puts my hands in my pockets to "not touch anything" when in stores like those. I do remember there being a Louisiana Market store over there that sold coffee, and we would get ALL the free samples.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
99.9 KTDY

11 Must See Places in Acadiana

Lafayette, Louisiana is known for many things but one of the main things I love about this city is that is just a drive away from some of the coolest little towns around. If you are looking to explore over the summer then Lafayette is the best starting place for it.
LAFAYETTE, LA
thriveswla.com

First Person with Ben Terry: Battling the Storms of a Cancer Diagnosis

First Person with Ben Terry: Battling the Storms of a Cancer Diagnosis. In late 2020, local meteorologist Ben Terry was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer. The news was devastating, but not entirely a surprise. It was a tragic continuation of a health issue he’s been dealing with since the age of 22. Soon after college graduation, he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease which put him at an increased risk for colon cancer. The symptoms were debilitating to the point of initially hindering Ben from full time employment. For five years, Ben worked for a company in Jackson, MS that outsourced weather segments to TV stations across the country, all while he and his doctor tried various medications and strove to keep the illness under control.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

COLD CASE: missing Leesville man, Bradley Stracener

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - What happened to Bradley Stracener? That’s what the Leesville man’s family and law enforcement are questioning several years after he disappeared. “God gave him to me, and I am going to get answers before I leave this world,” Toni James, Stracener’s mother said....
LEESVILLE, LA
107 JAMZ

Things To Do In Lake Charles On Memorial Day May 30

Most of you are off this Memorial Day and you may be looking to get out of the house and do something. We went ahead and put a list together of things that are going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana today for Memorial Day where you can get out on your extra day off.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck on LA 12

Louisiana Man Killed in Evening Crash with FedEx Truck. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that troopers from LSP Troop D responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash near the intersection of LA Hwy 12 and Pierce Road in Beauregard Parish on June 1, 2022, shortly before 5:00 p.m. David J. Riley, 30, of DeRidder, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. According to preliminary findings, a 2021 Chevrolet Express FedEx truck driven by Taylor A. Maye, 21, of Lake Charles, Louisiana, was traveling west on LA 12. Maye crossed the centerline into the opposing lane of travel and attempted to pass another vehicle in a no passing zone for reasons that are still being investigated. A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on LA 12 when it was sideswiped by the FedEx truck.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A vision by local veteran supporters could soon become a reality. They want a monument at the Southwest Louisiana veterans cemetery to memorialize those buried there. After cutting through all of the red tape, they’re now ready to accept donations. While the veterans home...
JENNINGS, LA
kadn.com

Vision For A More Colorful Community

New Iberia, La (KADN)- One painter had a vision that came true with just a slide of his paintbrush. as he looks back at the community he grew up with, he knows making a change with just a dash of paint could touch the community around him. Here in New...
NEW IBERIA, LA
107 JAMZ

Fun With Fideaux Is Back At The Calcasieu Parish Library

Fun with Fideaux is a big hit with children and adults alike in SWLA. To everyone's delight, KPLC reports the Calcasieu Parish Library is gearing up for another four-legged reading adventure. This is just one of the many cool Summer Reading Programs offered to kids and their families while they enjoy a break from school. Matter of fact, there are a ton of entertaining family-friendly events lined up all month long. Just check out the June 2022 Summer Reading Schedule for more details.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy