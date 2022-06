The bug that saw Apple Music push any app out of the fourth position in the iPhone dock has been fixed in the latest iOS developer beta. Given the rivalry between Apple Music and Spotify, the fact that Apple's app would mysteriously push Spotify's out of iPhone docks was seen to be suspicious. However, Apple reached out to AppleInsider to say that this behavior was a bug, and that it was being investigated.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO