ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Apple Maps tests updates in France, Monaco, New Zealand

By AppleInsider
Apple Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has started to expand its updated Apple Maps experience into more countries, with testing of more detailed maps now available in France, Monaco, and New Zealand. Apple said in WWDC 2020 it intended to bring its improved Apple Maps into more...

forums.appleinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apple Insider

Apple moves iPad production to Vietnam to beat supply problems

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — As China continues to recover from its COVID spikes and lockdowns, Apple has asked suppliers to shift moreiPad production to Vietnam.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple’s overhauled iPhone 14 Pro design is breathtaking in this video

With June creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short months away from Apple introducing its 2022 iPhone 14 lineup at a special event in September. While iPhone designs since the iPhone X haven’t changed that drastically, the iPhone 14 is poised to shake things up. According to several credible reports, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models will ditch the famed notch entirely.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Apple Music names Juan Paz to new Global Head of Latin Business role

Apple has created -- and filled -- a new executive position overseeing Latin music business on Apple Music, suggesting that the company is looking to gain a stronger foothold in the market. Apple Music. The iPhone maker has appointed record executive Juan Paz to the new role as global head...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Maps#Monaco#Smart Phone#Ios#Wwdc 2020#Notre Dame Cathedral
ZDNet

Australia's got no upload: New Zealand picks up broadband Bledisloe crown

Much like the All Blacks taking down another shoddy and patched-as-well-as-can-be Wallabies outfit, the NBN never stood a chance against New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband, as the two networks were compared in a report released by the consumer watchdogs on either side of the Tasman. The Trans-Tasman Measuring Broadband report compared...
AUSTRALIA
Engadget

Amazon no longer offers in-app Kindle and Music purchases on Android

If you use Amazon’s Kindle app on Android, you may have noticed the software doesn't offer the option to buy and rent ebooks or subscribe to the company’s Kindle Unlimited service anymore. Amazon announced the change last month and more recently began notifying customers of the move via email.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Apple Insider

'Slow Horses' gets two more seasons on Apple TV+

Hit spy thriller "Slow Horses," starring Gary Oldman, has been picked up for a third and fourth season by Apple TV+. Apple did not formally announce a second season of "Slow Horses," as it was originally bought in a two-season order. With the two made back to back, the finale of season one was able to feature a look ahead to the show's second outing.
TV SERIES
Apple Insider

Ex-Apple Arcade creative director poached by Disney for metaverse push

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's formerApple Arcade Creative Director Mark Bozon is now a key overseer of Disney's metaverse component. Mark Bozon was...
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

New Apple webpage highlights community-led WWDC events

Apple created a new dedicated webpage highlighting a number of community-hosted events that are taking place during or after WWDC 2022. The "Beyond WWDC" page specifically lists a number of events and gatherings related to the developer conference. Many of them are sponsored or led by developer organizations, and Apple says they're a good opportunity for "learning, networking, and fun."
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

EU about to finalize law that would require Apple to use USB-C on iPhones

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Europe's ongoing debate and litigation over making USB-C the required standard charging port for all smartphones may be finalized on June 7, 2022.
CELL PHONES
The US Sun

How to drop a pin on Google Maps

ARE you planning a holiday trip and want to mark some landmarks on Google Maps, so that it'll be easier to find them when you're getting around a place?. If so, then here we will show how to drop a pin on Google Maps and have all the places you want to visit ready for you to find.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

Rumor that Apple will launch a web search engine pops up again

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — AR evangelist Robert Scoble believes that Apple will unveil a new user-centric web search engine similar to Google's, but is waiting until January 2023 to do so.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

Apple earned the third-most gaming revenue in 2021, outpacing Microsoft & Nintendo

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — In 2021, Apple ranked third in gaming revenue amongst global public companies, just behind Sony and ahead of Microsoft.
BUSINESS
Apple Insider

Apple should not be injecting ads in its Apple Music playlists

There are now advertisements for first-party Apple radio shows within the paid Apple Music service -- and there absolutely shouldn't be. Retired Apple reporter Jim Dalrymple took to Twitter on Tuesday to voice his frustration with the fact that Apple is playing ads on a playlist despite claiming to be ad-free.
MUSIC
WWD

Guram Gvasalia of Vetements Fronts Forbes’ German Edition

Click here to read the full article. CLOTHES CALL: Just call him cover boy: Guram Gvasalia, cofounder and creative director of Vetements, fronts the latest issue of Forbes in Germany, Switzerland and Austria. The issue hits newsstands on Wednesday, reaching about 200,000 readers across the region. “We feature the most interesting entrepreneurial thinkers from the German-speaking region,” said Klaus Fiala, editor in chief of Forbes’ German-language edition. “When an interesting life story meets a hot business topic, we feature this story bigger. This was the case with Guram Gvasalia: A war refugee that turned the fashion industry upside down and now...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Apple Insider

Nomad introduces Siri Remote Leather Cover with AirTag insert

Apple didn't include Find My functionality with the new Siri Remote, but you can add an AirTag using Nomad's Leather Cover. Like other Nomad products, the Siri Remote Leather Cover is made of Horween leather sourced from the United States. It is a uniform construction keeping the device the same thickness throughout, which is a different approach to other AirTag holders.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy