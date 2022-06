When we first announced we were publishing a travel newsletter, requests flooded in around one topic specifically: traveling with pets. It’s not exactly a surprise. Pet-friendly travel is one of the hottest trends in the industry. A new survey from Hilton showed that 55% of respondents who were pet owners planned to take their furry friends along for a trip. And the company’s No. 3 booking filter in 2021 was “pet friendly.”

7 DAYS AGO