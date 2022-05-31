Mike Soileau Celebrates 32 Years On the Radio In Lake Charles

First Person with Ben Terry: Battling the Storms of a Cancer Diagnosis. In late 2020, local meteorologist Ben Terry was diagnosed with advanced colon cancer. The news was devastating, but not entirely a surprise. It was a tragic continuation of a health issue he’s been dealing with since the age of 22. Soon after college graduation, he was diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease which put him at an increased risk for colon cancer. The symptoms were debilitating to the point of initially hindering Ben from full time employment. For five years, Ben worked for a company in Jackson, MS that outsourced weather segments to TV stations across the country, all while he and his doctor tried various medications and strove to keep the illness under control.

