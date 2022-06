COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missourians using food pantries made difficult trade-offs to feed their families in 2021. A new report from the University of Missouri found that 46 percent of food pantry clients had to choose between paying for food or utilities last year, while 38 percent had to decide between paying for food or medicine/medical care and 34 percent had to choose between purchasing food or paying for housing.

