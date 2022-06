Angela Denelsbeck-Anderson, age 50, of Canby, MN passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at her home near Canby. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Canby with Rev. Jeff Cooper officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Visitation will be 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022 at the Houseman Funeral Home, Birk Chapel in Canby, MN and will resume Saturday one hour prior to the service at the church.

CANBY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO