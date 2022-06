Aloa Williams, age 78, of Russell, Minnesota, died peacefully on Monday, May 30, 2022, at her home with family at her side. Funeral Services are 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022, at Grace First Parish in Russell, Minnesota. Interment will follow in the Russell Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Hamilton Funeral Home in Marshall. The evening will conclude with a Memory Share at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will then continue one hour prior to the service, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Monday at the church in Russell.

RUSSELL, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO