Pasadena Transit and Dial-A-Ride, Other Transit Agencies Offer Free Rides on Election Day to Boost Voter Turnout

Previous years’ graduation photos for (from Top left clockwise): Pasadena High School, Blair High School, Rose City High School, CIS Academy. Pasadena Unified is getting ready to say farewell in multiple languages to the founding class of students who began the Dual Language Immersion Program in kindergarten. The program, started in the 2009-10 school year has enabled students to master academic subjects in both English and a target language (Spanish, Mandarin, French, or Armenian). It all began with one Mandarin kindergarten class, one small Mandarin first grade class, two Spanish kindergarten classes, and one Spanish first grade class and it now includes programs at over a dozen PUSD preschools, elementary, middle, and high schools.

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO