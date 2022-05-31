ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

Newman named General Manager of CFEC

wjle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaney Fork Electric Cooperative assistant general manager Ben Newman has been named the co-op’s next general manager, with the retirement of Bill Rogers. Newman, a Warren County native, came to Caney Fork in April 2019 as the cooperative’s attorney and was named assistant general manager in August 2021. He’s a graduate...

www.wjle.com

Comments / 0

Related
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Identifies Three Road Projects In New Budget

Three road projects have been included in Cookeville’s new fiscal year budget after a pool of projects were considered by city officials. City Council will consider the budget for approval on first reading Thursday night. City Manager James Mills said the projects include the extension of West 12th Street.
COOKEVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Sherri Ann Young

Sherri Ann Young age 68, of Smithville, passed away Tuesday night, May 31, 2022 at U. T. Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born August 14, 1953 to her parents, Mabel Glenn Young and the late J. T. Young. Ms. Young was a life time member of AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Elmwood Tennessee Post 389 and worked at Star Manufacturing. She is survived by her mother, Mabel Young of Smithville; children, Mark Mason and Chrystal Mason both of Smithville; grandchildren, D. J. Mason, Renny Godfrey, Michelle Mason; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Mason, Waylon Mason; brother, Tony Young of Smithville; sister, Shirley Burrage. The family has honored Ms. Young’s request to be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN
wjle.com

Jimmy Dwayne Evans

Mr. Jimmy Dwayne Evans, age 61 of Smithville, TN passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Evans was born on January 24, 1961 in Smithville, TN to his parents, the late Charles & Frankie Jo Stewart Evans. A Brother, Gary Evans also precedes him in death. He was retired from Nissan and was a Christian. Jimmy served in the National Guard when he was younger.
SMITHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Knoxville, TN
Mcminnville, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Mcminnville, TN
County
Warren County, TN
Mcminnville, TN
Business
newstalk941.com

Cookeville Codes Department Director Jeff Littrell Passes Away

The City of Cookeville announced Tuesday morning that longtime Codes Department Director Jeff Littrell passed away. Littrell has served as the first and only Codes Director since 1997. He began his employment with the city in 1989 as an Engineering Technician. City Administrator James Mills said Littrell was at the...
COOKEVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfec#The Co Op#Warren County High School#The University Of Memphis#Caney Fork
wjle.com

Brian Timothy Beckham

Brian Timothy Beckham age 56 of Smithville, passed away Tuesday May 31, 2022 at St. Thomas DeKalb Hospital. He was born July 11, 1965 to his parents, Tom and Wanda Beckham. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Arlin Beckham. He worked as an Auto Mechanic and Small Engines. Mr. Beckham is survived by his parents, Tom and Wanda Beckham of Smithville; brother, Thomas John Beckham, II, of Smithville; 2 nephews, Travis Beckham and Joshua Beckham; sister-in-law, Shelia Beckham of Smithville. The family has honored Mr. Beckham’s request to be cremated and no services are planned. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
SMITHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court

Three former Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear oversight managers who were removed from their posts after alerting the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to repeated safety concerns and violations are now suing the utility in federal court.  Melody Babb, Deanna Fultz and Mark Richerson filed suit against TVA late last week in U.S. District Court. They contend […] The post Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wjle.com

Smithville Jamboree Names 2022 Blue Blaze Award Winner

The Smithville Fiddlers’ Jamboree & Crafts Festival has announced the Blue Blaze Award recipient for 2022. The Kody Norris Show country bluegrass band will be honored on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022 during the festival competition at approximately 5pm followed by a mini-concert performed by the band on the main stage in the Smithville, Tennessee Downtown Square.
SMITHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wilsonpost.com

Witnesses provided details of the 1883 night of the crime

The Nov. 7, 1883, Daily American covered the opening day of Smith County outlaw Bugg Hunt’s case and led off with a meaty headline that declared: BUGG HUNT. His Trial Progressing in the Federal Court. Witnesses Who Suffered in the Cookeville Stage Robbery. The first paragraph read: Bugg Hunt,...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wmot.org

Tennessee coal ash workers dying as lawsuit over illnesses drags on

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Workers who cleaned up the 2008 Kingston, Tennessee, coal ash spill spent years working in conditions that they believe made them sick. The first worker lawsuits were filed against cleanup contractor Jacobs Engineering in 2013. But nearly a decade later, not a single case has made it through the court system.
KINGSTON, TN
wilsonpost.com

Abrupt high-level firings rock TWRA

Three upper-level Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials have been fired, including Deputy Director Chris Richardson of Lebanon, who had been considered a leading candidate to assume leadership of the Agency this fall. Reports of the terminations began circulating following a Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission meeting last week. The 13-member...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

Nashville’s first permanent homeless housing breaks ground

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and other Nashville leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the city’s first permanent supportive housing center for the homeless. The new facility will be at the site of the former Metro jail building downtown. The last part of the former jail structure...
NASHVILLE, TN
Williamson Source

Williamson County Property Transfers May 9

See where houses sold for May 9-13, 2022, and for how much in the most recent Williamson County property transfers. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here. PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode. $720,000.00Bent Creek Ph 1 Sec 3-a4528...

Comments / 0

Community Policy