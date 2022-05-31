Newman named General Manager of CFEC

Sherri Ann Young age 68, of Smithville, passed away Tuesday night, May 31, 2022 at U. T. Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born August 14, 1953 to her parents, Mabel Glenn Young and the late J. T. Young. Ms. Young was a life time member of AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary, Elmwood Tennessee Post 389 and worked at Star Manufacturing. She is survived by her mother, Mabel Young of Smithville; children, Mark Mason and Chrystal Mason both of Smithville; grandchildren, D. J. Mason, Renny Godfrey, Michelle Mason; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Mason, Waylon Mason; brother, Tony Young of Smithville; sister, Shirley Burrage. The family has honored Ms. Young’s request to be cremated. A private service will be held at a later date. DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO