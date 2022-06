The Houston Rockets may not have won the 2022 NBA draft lottery, but they walked away with something akin to a jackpot prize. They landed the No. 3 pick in a draft that many feel features a three-prospect tier at the top. In other words, unless the Rockets become infatuated with one of those three—Auburn's Jabari Smith, Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren and Duke's Paolo Banchero—they can sit back, watch whatever drama may unfold over the first two picks and snag whichever of the trio of prospects happens to fall their way.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO