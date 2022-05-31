Student Walkouts Set for Tuesday in Protest of Gun Violence
UNDATED -- Students in Minnesota and across the country are set to stage walkouts Tuesday in protest against gun violence. It comes in the wake of last week's mass...wjon.com
UNDATED -- Students in Minnesota and across the country are set to stage walkouts Tuesday in protest against gun violence. It comes in the wake of last week's mass...wjon.com
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1