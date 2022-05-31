Student Walkouts Set for Tuesday in Protest of Gun Violence

Hundreds of students in Minneapolis are demanding tougher gun laws. Hundreds of kids walked out of class shortly after noon on Tuesday and gathered downtown to demand state legislators adopt tougher gun laws in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. Fridley High School junior Jean Rhodes says the school shooting was even more unnerving because it came less than two weeks after a white gunman killed 10 Black people in Buffalo, New York. She says students deserve to feel safe. The students want officials to create a statewide advisory group to discuss steps to reduce gun violence in schools.

