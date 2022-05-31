Rural counties place higher than Monroe for household income

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent study by Stacker breaks down the highest-earning counties in New York State.

The study pulls data from the U.S. Census Bureau, showing a 2019 five-year estimate for median household income in the U.S.

In the U.S, it was up 6.8% from 2018, but COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.

In New York, you may be surprised to learn Monroe County trails behind some areas with smaller populations for median household income.

Just last week, Monroe County officials unveiled the new Forward Center at Monroe Community College. They say it’s a way to prepare for the future of jobs, and the demand to come.

However, other area counties — like Ontario and Genesee — say they’re seeing an influx of these jobs now.

We asked county administrators what brings in the money. Ontario County says it’s tourism and close proximity to Syracuse and Rochester. Genesee County says it is manufacturing and close proximity to Buffalo and Rochester. Both say more residents are working from home, taking jobs based in Rochester.

Ontario County Administrator Chris Debolt says he’s not too surprised with these numbers. The big question now is when will there be a full recovery from the pandemic?

“Let’s knock on wood, hopefully, this will be our first summer really back to normal after COVID, even though gas prices will really impact the tourism season here,” he said.

He says the pandemic has been especially hard for small businesses, and it took a lot of time to rebuild.

Genesee County Manager Matt Landers agrees but says they’re bouncing back faster than expected.

“We’re using some of our American Rescue Plan money,” he said. “The future is bright, we have a 1,600-acre business park out in Alabama, and we’re hoping to attract the next Samsung or next large-scale manufacturer to help our community out.”

The takeaway from this is, that every county has something that might surprise you — no matter the size — and the future can be bright.

“We continue to be a vibrant and growing community,” said Debolt.

“Top-notch schools, community college, quality of life is high here,” said Landers.

