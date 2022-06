A star fashion stylist in NYC for nearly 30 years, Scott Newkirk has also been one to watch in the world of interiors, thanks to his effortlessly chic quarters. In Brooklyn, he kept home in a former fire station with burlap curtains and art displayed every which way (including with masking tape as instant wall frames)—as featured in our first book, Remodelista: A Sourcebook for the Stylish Home. In upstate NY, he built his own off-the-grid, two-story dream cabin from salvaged materials—see Steal This Look. Photos of the latter and of Scott bathing in a brook continue to make the online rounds even though Scott himself moved on a decade ago.

