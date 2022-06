LOUIS –It is one of our favorite times of the year! June Dairy Month honors hardworking farmers who produce wholesome dairy foods. While dairy’s great taste is reason enough to celebrate, 2022 marks a milestone anniversary for St. Louis District Dairy Council (SLDDC), the organization charged with promoting dairy on behalf of farmers in Missouri and Illinois. Our “Ninety and on the MOOVE,” campaign designed to celebrate the 90-year milestone, reflects how the dairy industry and promotion efforts continue to move forward.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO