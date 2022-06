Frank Gore will officially retire from the NFL as one of the greatest running backs in league history, calling it a career after 16 NFL seasons. Gore will sign a one-day contract today with the San Francisco 49ers and retire with the team that drafted him, according to multiple reports. Gore compiled 11,073 of his 16,000 career rushing yards in San Francisco. Gore had confirmed his plans to walk away from the game as a 49er earlier this offseason.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO