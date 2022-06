The Detroit Lions struck gold when they drafted T.J. Hockenson at 8th overall in the 2019 NFL draft, as Hockenson has turned into one of the game’s top tight ends. With that, naturally saw the Lions pick up Hockenson’s fifth-year option, which is fully guaranteed at $9.4 million due to his 2020 Pro Bowl selection. T.J will then find himself as an unrestricted free agent in 2024, where he will certainly warrant a massive contract from someone on the open market.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO