South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will not run for re-election in 2022. He faces an impeachment trial in the Senate on June 21st and 22nd, and regardless of the outcome of that trial, he is not expected to seek another term in office. Ravnsborg was elected in 2018, defeating Democrat Randy Seiler. He was impeached in the South Dakota House in April following a fatal car crash in September 2020 in which Ravnsborg struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever on a highway near Highmore. The attorney general pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley and South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation Director David Natvig are running for the attorney general position on the Republican side.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO