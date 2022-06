With the 2022 college football season under 100 days away, Clemson is primed to make a run in hopes of returning to the College Football Playoff (CFP) after missing out on it last season for the first time since the 2014-2015 season. Although Clemson has the fourth-best preseason odds to win the CFP this upcoming season, there is no guarantee of a birth to one of the two semifinal games. For one analyst, he believes Clemson will miss out on the CFP but will still play in a prestigious bowl game. Here’s why 247Sports’ Brad Crawford believes the Tigers will play in...

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO