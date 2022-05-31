Weather Blog: Cool, cloudy Tuesday; stormy midweek

A backdoor cold front will trek west-southwest through New England Tuesday, making for a gloomier and cooler day, with temperatures tumbling throughout the afternoon. This morning, it’s a steamy start ahead of that backdoor front. Temperatures are in the 50s/60s/70s to kick off our Tuesday alongside partly cloudy skies, a stray sprinkle, and breezy south winds.

The afternoon will feature increasing clouds, isolated sprinkles for the North Country and Green Mountains, and north winds of 5-15 mph. Interestingly, temperatures will only rebound a few degrees for the afternoon but it will remain just a wee bit muggy until that front can sag all the way through. Overnight, clouds continue to build leading to a more active midweek forecast

Wednesday, a warm front will fall south into New England with one round of strong storms and scattered downpours. The precipitation will move in from northwest to southeast tomorrow morning through the early afternoon. We catch our breaths for the late afternoon, then another round of scattered downpours and strong storms gets set to move through for the evening commute.

