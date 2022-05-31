ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich players to watch during Class B Baseball State Tournament

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
 3 days ago
LANGDON – A 28-1 record during the 2021 high school baseball campaign, coupled with winning the 2021 NDHSAA Class B Baseball State Championship over LaMoure/Litchville-Marion on June 5, might have enough. To some, this might have been the pinnacle Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich could have reached in terms of conquering the baseball diamond.

Well, perhaps not.

Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich’s 2022 campaign has seen similar dominance, albeit with a different roster. Even without Simon and Grant Romfo, the Cardinals cruised to a 17-2 finish and yet another Region IV victory.

However, a different roster will have to see newer players step up to the plate (no pun intended) with more frequency should the Cardinals wish to run it back and claim their second state championship in as many years. Here are three Cardinal players to watch during the 2022 Class B Baseball State Tournament (June 2-4):

1. Markus Kingzett, Junior, Outfield/Pitcher

In terms of the overall counting numbers, you might expect Carter Tetrault to take the top spot (more on him below). In terms of general utility, you might have postulated that Jack Romfo might have taken first instead (again, more on Jack below). However, Kingzett takes the top spot due to his overall balance. How so? Let’s look into it.

In 18 games played this season, Kingzett has slashed .467/.609/.667/1.276 with 21 hits, 22 runs scored and 15 runs batted in (RBI). Kingzett ranks inside the top five in all statistical categories mentioned. However, what gives the junior the top spot in this ranking is his pitching – Kingzett ranks first on the team in innings pitched (25.0) and strikeouts (38). In addition, his four games started are second on the team (Tucker Welsh ranks first with five).

In other words, pitching matters.

“I think for every team, it starts with pitching,” Langdon Area/Edmore/Munich head coach Joshua Krivarchka said after his team’s 17-9 win over Grafton in the 2022 Class B Region IV Baseball Championship on May 26. “I mean, I feel like, one through nine, our lineup is solid, but we have to throw the ball well and make plays behind them, and I think if we throw strikes and make plays, we have just as good of a chance as anybody.”

If you need a player who can spray the ball to all fields, then Kingzett is your player. If you need him to log a quality start or three, Kingzett can hook you up. Finally, if you need a player with a history of pitching in previous years, Kingzett is one of your best bets, too – among returning players from last year’s team, Kingzett ranked second in innings pitched (17.0) and in strikeouts (26). So, that bodes the question: who ranked first in these areas?

2. Jack Romfo, Junior, Third Base/Pitcher

While Simon and Grant might have graduated from the high school ranks, another Romfo in Jack has been able to seize the opportunity in stride. Jack’s 24 hits rank second on the team this season – behind another Romfo brother in Mason (26) – as do his six doubles (once again behind Mason, who has 12).

Now, let’s talk about pitching. You might be still pondering who ranks first on the team in returning innings from last year’s squad. Well, here you have it. Jack’s 20.1 innings and 28 strikeouts during the 2021 campaign rank first among all returning pitchers from last year’s team. Although Jack has only pitched 10.1 innings this season – a 2.03 ERA within that sample size isn’t too shabby – he brings the pedigree from last year’s team that could be critical as the Cardinals look to go back-to-back.

Whatever his task might be, Jack will be ready for the challenge.

“Well, I wanted to be in the game a little quicker, to be honest, but I was happy to come in,” Romfo said after he pitched one inning to close out his team’s 17-9 win over Grafton on May 26. “Adrenaline is pumping, so I can’t feel a single thing, and just throwing strikes, [and] let the guys behind me make the plays.”

3. Carter Tetrault, Junior, Catcher/Pitcher

Tetrault’s 21.0 innings pitched rank second on the team this season. On the offensive side of the ball, Tetrault’s 23 hits rank third. However, what takes the cake is his batting average, on-base-percentage (OBP) and on-base-plus-slugging (OPS). Tetrault’s .535 batting average, .677 OBP and 1.351 OPS all rank first on the team. And just for good measure, Tetrault’s .674 slugging percentage ranks second (Mason’s .714 SLG ranks first).

Although a catcher batting leadoff might not be typical, Tetrault is not a typical catcher. He can hit, pitch and also captain other pitchers on the mound with his ability to call a game from behind home plate. There isn’t a more valuable combination.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.

