Three North Star players to watch during 2022 Class B Baseball State Tournament

By John B. Crane, Devils Lake Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 3 days ago
CANDO – Let’s cut to the chase – the North Star Bearcats are young.

However, this youth did not stop the Bearcats from taking names and clinching state tournament berths. After all, the Bearcats did both en route to their 2022 Class B Region V Baseball Tournament victory over Rugby on May 25.

As the Bearcats prepare for the 2022 Class B Baseball State Tournament in Fargo (June 2-4), it will be up to the entire roster to chip in when needed. However, who will be the driving factors on the mound and in the batter’s box that will make or break North Star’s state tournament run? Here are three North Star players to watch during the tournament:

1. Dane Hagler, Sophomore, Shortstop/Pitcher

Although he is only a sophomore – one of eight on the team – it will be up to Hagler to be North Star’s driving pitching and hitting force. After blanking Rugby on May 16 (he pitched a seven-inning complete-game shutout with 13 strikeouts), Hagler continued his pitching dominance during the Region V Tournament. Although he only pitched 3.2 innings during the Region V Baseball Tournament (against Rugby on May 24), he tallied a pair of hits and scored four runs to go along with his lengthy range at the premier position in the infield.

To Hagler, momentum is everything, especially when it comes to his ability to toe the rubber and pitch in primetime games.

“Momentum helps a lot when I’m on the mound,” Hagler said after his team’s 4-0 win over Rugby on May 16. “Get more speed on my fastball with more momentum [and] get some blood flowing, so I have a great defense behind me. I know if the ball is in play, my team is going to make the play.”

2. Zachary Jorde, Sophomore, Center fielder/Pitcher

Jorde’s 17.2 innings pitched during the 2021 season ranked second among returning starters heading into the 2022 season (Hagler ranked first with 32.0 innings pitched). As one of North Star’s top starters, it will be up to Jorde to start games and sponge up innings on short rest should the situation become dire. Such was the case during the Region V Baseball Tournament. Jorde picked up the win against Rugby on May 24 after he pitched 2.1 innings and weathered the storm against the same Panther team a day later (5.0 innings pitched and five runs with nine strikeouts).

Jorde is also valuable in finding the gaps on the hitting end. Jorde scored two runs and drove in another two in three games during the Region V Baseball Tournament and covered enough ground in the outfield to show his ability on defense. In other words, Jorde can do everything. This utility-caliber talent could prove vital as the Bearcats look to make a deep state tournament run.

3. Jack Ahlberg, Junior, Second base

Ahlberg might not have the defensive versatility of Hagler or Jorde. He might not also have the ability to cut pitches into the gaps for extra bases. But what Ahlberg does bring is veteran leadership. Fun fact: Ahlberg is the only junior on the team.

“He is our oldest kid on the team… he’s just a quiet leader,” North Star head coach Jesse Vote said. “He just does what he is supposed to do [and] what he is asked. I think it’s just more strengths [and] maturity, and he’s crushing the ball right now.”

Ahlberg’s consistency in slapping the ball to all field quadrants, not to mention his sturdy defense at second base, gives the Bearcats a “glue” player in the middle of the order that can transition back and forth between scoring and driving in runs.

John Crane is a sports/general assignment reporter for the Devils Lake Journal. Feel free to contact John via work phone (701-922-1372), cell phone (701-230-4339), email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter (@johncranesports) with any story ideas.

Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

