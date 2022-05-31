ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next City

Woman-Led Investment Fund Goes Where Few Black-Led Funds Have Gone Before

By Oscar Perry Abello
Next City
Next City
 2 days ago

Market Street with the Enterprise Center to the right with the satellite dish on top (Photo by Oscar Perry Abello) It wouldn’t be the first time The Enterprise Center’s West Philadelphia headquarters has been a site where Black folks from the area have broken barriers into spaces previously reserved for white...

nextcity.org

Comments / 0

Related
Next City

What the New Faces at the Fed Mean for Inequality in Cities

Lisa Cook (left) and Philip Jefferson (right), new members of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, at the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) It’s hard to say for sure, and the overall situation could...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment Fund#Investment Performance#Racism#The Enterprise Center#Black#Philly#The Philadelphia Tribune#American Bandstand Host
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
Washington Examiner

Woke capital using ESG to circumvent Congress, Republicans warn

Republicans are attempting to curtail the influence of environmental, social, and governance standards, which activists frequently use to pressure companies into promoting a variety of leftist political causes. One-third of investment assets in the United States are now managed using ESG criteria, MarketWatch reported in November 2020. As of 2020,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Next City

CDFI Has a New Tool to Boost Minority Homeownership

Expanding access to homeownership is crucial for closing the racial wealth gap. The Change Company, an Irvine, California-based CDFI, is working to solve that problem by making homeownership more accessible to credit-worthy borrowers from Black, Latino and low-to-moderate income communities. In February, the company closed the first residential mortgage-backed securitization...
IRVINE, CA
Next City

How CDFIs Can Help Build L.A.’s Future

In many ways, Los Angeles has much to envy: Movie stars. Sunny weather. Beaches. What the city lacks, though, is sufficient CDFI funding to satisfy the needs of impoverished residents relative to other major metro areas. That’s the view of Tom De Simone, president and CEO of Genesis LA, a CDFI with a total of $50 million in assets that serves entrepreneurs and businesses mostly in south and east L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Next City

As We Move Through the Pandemic, Here’s How to Fill Vacant Storefronts

One of the most visible scourges of the COVID-19 pandemic is the vacant storefronts in downtown business districts throughout the United States. Our downtowns had suffered from commercial vacancies long before the pandemic, but COVID-19 expanded the problem dramatically. As the nation emerges from the pandemic, it’s time to focus on revitalizing our downtowns by filling those debilitating vacancies.
REAL ESTATE
u.today

Ethereum Funds Saw $11 Million Worth of Outflows Last Week

Ethereum funds saw $11.6 million worth of outflows last week, according to data provided by cryptocurrency asset manager CoinShares. Its outflows have now topped a quarter of a billion dollars since the start of 2022. Algorand funds, for comparison, saw a record-breaking $20 million worth of inflows. Overall, digital asset...
STOCKS
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Will you grow old with bitcoin?

(Reuters) - If you assumed crypto was just a young person’s game, think again. More people in the United States than ever before are turning to cryptocurrencies to help fund their retirement, it seems, even as the recent market carnage provides a stark reminder that this wild market is not for the faint-hearted.
MARKETS
Next City

Palm Springs Turns to Guaranteed Income to Lift Transgender Residents Out of Poverty

Jacob Rostovsky is already fielding questions about enrollment in a basic income pilot program tailored to support transgender and gender non-conforming Palm Springs residents. The program hasn’t started yet — in fact, the application for state funds to get the pilot up and running hasn’t even been submitted. But the need for consistent no-strings-attached financial support is so great that residents are already knocking on Rostovsky’s door.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Next City

New England Program Helps Low-Income Communities Join the Green Energy Revolution

A solar array on the roof of Peterborough Library in New Hampshire (Photo courtesy of Revision Energy) In the last two years, utility costs have seen a steady increase, particularly in New England, which already boasts some of the highest electric costs in the country. In New Hampshire, Maine and Rhode Island, residential electricity increased by at least $.03 per kilowatt hour from December 2020-2021. Deregulation in many states such as New Hampshire keeps consumers in the driver’s seat by promoting competitive pricing and consumer choice over monopolization by energy providers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Next City

Housing in Brief: Detroit Will Provide Free Legal Help to Renters Facing Eviction

On May 10, Detroit’s City Council approved a law providing free legal aid to low-income Detroiters facing eviction, according to The Detroit News. The law will rely on $6 million in COVID relief funds and another $4 million from a philanthropic donor, according to the outlet. The city will join over a dozen cities across the country with “Right To Counsel” laws, which provide free representation to low-income tenants with eviction proceedings. A report from the University of Michigan found that between 2014-2018, only 4.8% of Michigan’s renters had representation in eviction proceedings, compared to 83.2% of landlords. Wayne County, where Detroit is located, had an average of 23.5 eviction filings per 100 households during that period, according to the report, one of the highest rates in the country.
DETROIT, MI
Next City

Greater & Greener Highlights Urban Parks as Essential Element of Resilient Cities

Philadelphia's Franklin Square (Photo by J. Fusco for Historic Philadelphia, Inc.) The challenges facing cities are daunting. From systemic inequities and economic disparities to more frequent and more devastating extreme weather events, cities are being forced to find solutions to confront climate change and improve the quality of life for all of their residents, especially those who have historically been marginalized.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Next City

Next City

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

 https://nextcity.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy