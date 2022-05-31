Woman-Led Investment Fund Goes Where Few Black-Led Funds Have Gone Before

On May 10, Detroit’s City Council approved a law providing free legal aid to low-income Detroiters facing eviction, according to The Detroit News. The law will rely on $6 million in COVID relief funds and another $4 million from a philanthropic donor, according to the outlet. The city will join over a dozen cities across the country with “Right To Counsel” laws, which provide free representation to low-income tenants with eviction proceedings. A report from the University of Michigan found that between 2014-2018, only 4.8% of Michigan’s renters had representation in eviction proceedings, compared to 83.2% of landlords. Wayne County, where Detroit is located, had an average of 23.5 eviction filings per 100 households during that period, according to the report, one of the highest rates in the country.

