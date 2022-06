TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio lawmakers passed a bill that will allow school staff and teachers to carry guns in the classroom. House Bill 99 passed the Ohio House 56 to 34 on Wednesday and Gov. Mike DeWine said he will sign it into law. Some school leaders fear that this law will affect teacher shortages. Individual school districts would decide which teachers would be armed. TPS school leaders say it’s a “no” for them.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO