Cleveland, OH

A Cleveland Real Estate Agent and Comic's Home Buying Advice: Best Places to Live

clevelandmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarty Krieger offers advice and a sense of humor for dealing with the current housing market. This housing market is no joke — unless you’re a seller laughing all the way to the bank. We checked in with Marty Krieger, an agent with Russell Real Estate Services by day and comedian...

clevelandmagazine.com

1077 WRKR

Lakewood, Ohio House For Sale Is A Giant Doll House

I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.
LAKEWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

10 Things To Love About Beachwood: Best Places to Live

Between the calm, tree-lined boulevards, endless shopping opportunities and a rich cultural history, it's no wonder Beachwood is this year's top suburb. In Beachwood, the streets feel peaceful and calm next to local businesses abuzz with activity. Folks manicure their lawns along tree-lined boulevards. Eager shoppers storm the mall seeking the latest fashion trends — or perhaps a buttercream macaron from a nearby bakery. Add a deep, cultural history to that cozy-yet-lively environment and it’s no wonder Beachwood earned the title of “Best Place to Live” this year. Whether you’re raising a family or trying to bebop from park to store to art gallery, this idyllic community has something for everyone.
BEACHWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Buying the Perfect Bay Village Home: Best Places to Live

In the current Cleveland housing market, finding that forever-home takes patience and preparation. Cody and Carly Gessel have learned to be flexible. First, the pandemic forced their wedding plans to pivot from a large event with 120 guests to a small, carefully planned event that would allow 15 immediate family members to safely attend. Then, the heated housing market foiled their search for a place to plant roots. If anything, the last 18 months have taught the newlywed couple to prepare — and plan for change.
Cleveland Jewish News

Chef Doug Katz's Amba opens in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood

Chef Doug Katz and Todd Thompson’s Amba is open in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown District as of May 24. In November 2020, Katz opened it as a ghost kitchen in Cleveland Heights, named after a condiment made of pickled mango. In April 2021, he told the Cleveland Jewish News he was gearing up for a brick-and-mortar location at 1430 W. 28th St. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood’s Hingetown district.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Cleveland

If you live in Cleveland and love to go to dinner with your friends or family, but don't know what restaurant to choose, here are 3 nice steakhouses that are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions. The food is absolutely delicious and the atmosphere is amazing, so you'll definitely want to come back, once you pay them a visit. Without further due, here are 3 nice steakhouses in Cleveland that truly know how to prepare a good steak.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

This Lakefront Canton Home has a 1,000-Square-Foot Closet

This "glam farmhouse" boasts 12,000 square feet in all on a 150-acre stretch in Jackson Township. The vision was born when Sandy and Jeff Doll happened upon a lot in their neighborhood on the private, 150-acre Lake Cable in Canton’s Jackson Township. “We wanted a place for our children...
CANTON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Rocky River Is This Ohio Family's Dream Home: Best Places to Live

One global pandemic, two years, 40 showings, eight offers and six suburbs later, Terrance and Andrea Hudson finally found their starter home. Terrance and Andrea Hudson’s journey into their first house began with Burger King and a game of kickball. It was the summer of 2010, and the two...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Bagels in the Cleveland Area

Instead of hitting up a big chain like Panera or Bruegger's Bagels, you should consider visiting one of these local businesses in the Cleveland area. If you're on the east side, you should check out this bagel shop in University Heights. Bialy's has been around for decades, and when you try one of their bagels, you'll see why. Their bagels are huge and baked fresh, and come in a variety of flavors ranging from plain and blueberry to smoked sea salt rosemary and apple cinnamon. The mish mosh bagel - Bialy's take on the everything bagel - is highly recommended by customers.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Best Places to Live: How We Did It 2022

Hours upon hours of research went into our annual assessment of ranking Cleveland's 77 suburbs. How We Rate: In the years that we’ve rated Cleveland’s suburbs, we’ve evaluated three major factors: safety, education and housing. We’ve added other qualities that make a suburb desirable such as public services, diversity and walkability. Scores are assigned to each suburb for every category used in the rankings. Those scores are based on the year’s available numbers. We then add up the category scores, weighting certain categories more than others. Safety and education, for example, are given more weight than property taxes, which is given more weight than environmental infractions. The Top 20 are those suburbs with the highest combined scores — in other words, the suburbs that perform best in all of the categories combined.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Friedman celebrates 100th birthday

Jean Friedman of Beachwood recently celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends at Wiggins Place. Everyone enjoyed cocktails and appetizers at a happy hour held in her honor. The festivities continued with a family party at Elyria Country Club. Born May 21, 1922, Jean is the mother of Les and...
BEACHWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

11 Things to Do This Weekend in Cleveland: June 3-5

Bebop between Cleveland’s Pride parties, pick up some handcrafted treasures at Art in the Village and splash into summer at Public Square. GlamGore kicks off pride with a dash of glitter and sprinkle of blood. The alternative drag show ¾ known for its fusion of glitz and horror ¾ brings in queens from Columbus, Toledo and even California to start Pride in the Cle off right. $13-$23, June 3, 8 p.m., 2785 Euclid Heights Blvd., Cleveland Heights, grogshop.gs.
clevelandmagazine.com

Why This Strongsville Resident Downsized: Best Places to Live

Scott Beskur, a former Geauga County resident, is thrilled with his new move. Scott Beskur, 40, is happier and has more money in his pocket after downsizing from Auburn Township in Geauga County to his new home in Strongsville late last year. Why he moved: “I’m single. For somebody who...
STRONGSVILLE, OH

