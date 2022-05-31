ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mercury Retrograde Ends On June 3, But There’s A Catch

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd just like that, Mercury retrograde spring 2022 has come to an end —...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

4 Zodiac Signs Will Freak When Spring's Last New Moon Coincides With Mercury Retrograde

Spring has been jam-packed with major astro events, one of the most notable being Mercury retrograde in Gemini. Though this retrograde is *thankfully* coming to an end on June 3, the cosmos are bringing final emphasis to this sign before the current month ends. The sun and moon will be linking up in this mutable air sign on May 30 at 9 degrees, offering mentally stimulating new beginnings to every zodiac sign’s birth chart; more specifically, mutable signs. The May 2022 new moon in Gemini will affect these signs the most because they have Gemini in a fundamental astrological house within their birth charts, so regardless of whether these four signs have Gemini placements, they’ll notice a significant seed being planted on amid the new moon.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your June Horoscope Says You May Be Crushing On Someone New

Click here to read the full article. Your relationships have endured so many shakeups, but they’re about to endure even more (albeit, in a good way). Your Scorpio June 2022 horoscope begins with a major planetary shift when Mercury retrograde comes to a close on June 3. As Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships, you’re finally getting a sense of where your relationships are headed next. You may even be putting a conflict with someone to rest or bidding farewell to that ex you had a temporary dalliance with! However, once Venus joins forces with Uranus in your...
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2022

Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercury Retrograde
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your June Horoscope Wants You To Take Some Time Off

Click here to read the full article. You’ve been dealing with dilemma after dilemma on the home front, Aquarius. Luckily, your Aquarius June 2022 horoscope begins with some *extremely* good news—on June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally reach the end of its journey, stationing direct in your private and personal fourth house. You may regain to feel a warmer welcome behind closed doors and a desire to take some well-deserved PTO (or at least a few mental health health days). However, on June 11, you may be left with one final surprise as Venus joins forces with Uranus in your fourth...
LIFESTYLE
Refinery29

Your June 2022 Horoscope Is Here — It’s Time Listen To Your Intuition

Yay! Mercury retrograde (which began on May 10) comes to a close on June 3 in Taurus. Be forewarned, the retroshade zone lasts until June 18 — so we aren’t out of the doghouse yet. Saturn retrograde in Aquarius commences on June 4, asking us to redefine commitments. Mercury re-enters Gemini, taking us back to the story that began at the end of May, on June 13. Venus enters Gemini on June 22, accentuating the emotional component of last month’s Mercury retrograde. The Sagittarius Full Moon on June 14 helps us see matters through a different lens. The Sun’s ingress into Cancer on June 21 marks the Summer Solstice and longest day of the year, aiming to heighten our energy. The New Moon in Cancer awakens our emotions and Neptune retrograde in Pisces helps us harness our intuition on June 28.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your June Horoscope Predicts A Surprising Shift In A Relationship

Click here to read the full article. You can breathe a sigh of relief, Gemini. After all, your Gemini June 2022 horoscope is here and the astro gods are blessing you with a bit of *very* good news! On June 3, Mercury—your ruling planet—will bring its retrograde to completion, moving forward in your 12th house of spirituality. The intuitive downloads you’ll be processing as the month begins will be out of this world! In fact, by June 11, you may experience a deep change of heart. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your subliminal 12th house, you could stumble across...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Says Your Creative Instincts Are On Point

Click here to read the full article. Have you been feeling bored with your life lately? If so, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which has been zapping the life out of your creative fifth house. Luckily, your Capricorn June 2022 horoscope says you’re starting to get the ball rolling! On June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, allowing you to embrace inspiration and turn it into artistic output. You’re about to reconnect with what makes you feel *alive*. In fact, when Venus joins forces with Uranus in your playful fifth house on June 11, you might...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aquarius, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Says You’re Embracing A Deeper Kind Of Love

Click here to read the full article. Summer has arrived, Aquarius! And although you may feel like partying until dawn, your Aquarius summer 2022 horoscope says there is still unfinished business that needs to be sorted out. As the sun shifts into sensitive Cancer on June 21, it brings emphasis to practical matters that are more mundane, such as your physical wellness and daily work routine. More importantly, this is an opportunity for you to practice more self-care and prioritize your mental health. However, on a more entertaining note, lady Venus will enter fellow air sign Gemini the following day, adorning...
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

Horoscope for Friday, 6/3/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Thank heavens a boss pulls a rabbit out of a hat, but don't sit there dumbfounded like everyone else. Exploit the element of surprise. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't close the door yet. While you can't keep matters hanging, leaving room for a surprise development is no skin off your nose.
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Capricorn: Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The motion and activity of this Gemini season can quickly develop your values and taste, Capricorn, as you strip back ordinary and inherited ways of thinking and open your eyes to life’s beauty. This simple and vibrant beauty will stimulate your desire to savor life’s goodness and strive for the highest quality experience possible. Along the way, your fixed, limited ideas about what is possible can fall away, even as the new and extraordinary may require incredible strength and devotion from you. Although these are lofty ideals, they’ll have a lot to do with your tangible, everyday experience of your body and sense of home—this is a primal, almost wild energy being rekindled. Alongside this intense fire comes a certain risk, so make sure to enter into this new adventure step by step, without injuring yourself or anyone else.
LIFESTYLE
TODAY.com

This June will bring a sense of clarity your way, according to astrology

Welcome to summer! Summer in the northern hemisphere officially begins on June 21, the day of the summer solstice, the end of Gemini season and the start of Cancer season. Before heading into what June holds for each zodiac sign, let’s take a peek at other cosmic happenings. Mercury...
YOGA
StyleCaster

Virgo, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Slow Burn (But The Wait Is So Worth It)

Click here to read the full article. All work and no play makes a Virgo feel extremely stressed out! Luckily, your Virgo summer 2022 horoscope says it’s time to gather with your best pals and surround yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar hopes and dreams. After all, Cancer season begins on June 21 and it’s activating your 11th house of community! And with charming Venus entering Gemini the following day, you’re more likely to create buzz and reap the benefits while in a more socially driven setting. Ironically enough, Neptune will station retrograde towards the end of June, which will...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Aries, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is Proof You’re On The Up & Up

Click here to read the full article. Hope you don’t mind being the center of attention, because your Aries summer 2022 horoscope is all about living in the limelight! However, before things really start to heat up, you might feel more like laying low and catching up with family and friends as Cancer season marks the beginning of summer. Missing your besties? Not to worry! With Venus glimmering through your chatty third house, your buzzing notifications will more than likely interrupt your downtime, and the same goes for those of you who are in long-distance relationships. Single? Dating opportunities are...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Says You Might Be Hosting A Legendary Party

Click here to read the full article. Summertime is always an excuse to indulge in sensual delights, even if it takes place in the privacy of your home sweet home, Gemini. After all, your Gemini summer 2022 horoscope begins with the sun moving through your second house of stability, so remember to prioritize comfort and financial steadiness! Besides, sensual Venus will be making its dazzling debut in your zodiac sign on June 22, which will encourage you to embrace self-love, pleasure, romantic interests and some well-deserved R&R. Before June comes to an end, there will be a new moon in...
LIFESTYLE
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of May 28, 2022. “Reality is not simply there; it does not simply exist,” claimed author Paul Celan. “It must be sought out and won.” I think that is excellent advice for you right now. But what does it mean in practical terms? How can you seek out and win reality? My first suggestion is to put your personal stamp on every situation you encounter. Do something subtle or strong to make each event serve your specific interests and goals. My second suggestion is to discern the illusions that other people are projecting and avoid buying into those misunderstandings. My third suggestion is to act as if it’s always possible to make life richer, more vivid, and more meaningful. And then figure out how to do that.
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Scorpio, Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is All About Putting Your Best Foot Forward

Click here to read the full article. Get excited, because your Scorpio summer 2022 horoscope will be a journey to remember. The summer solstice takes place on June 21, which is also when the sun enters Cancer, causing your inner compass to shift as you embrace new experiences! And although this shift could very well revolve around your educational studies, or simply an exotic vacation abroad, Venus’ shift into your eighth house of intimacy on June 22 could leave you crushing on someone who feels far away from you. Nevertheless, the new moon in Cancer on June 28 will present you...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy