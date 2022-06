A newly announced dollar-for-dollar match could net the Wakefield High School Educational Foundation’s scholarship fund as much as $2 million over the coming year. It was announced June 2 that Henry “Ric” Duques, a 1961 graduate of the high school, and his wife Dawn had made an up-to-$1 million pledge to the foundation, which will match funds raised by the organization for the year ending June 30, 2023. The pledge comes through the Duques Educational Trust.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO