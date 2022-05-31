If the iPhone 14 looks like this, we want one!

The Apple iPhone 14 rumors are continuing to be leaked thick and fast online and at this point we’ve built up a pretty good idea of what to expect. Recently there’s been the hopeful news that Apple are finally going to equip the iPhone with a suitable high-tech front facing camera and the disappointing news that despite looming legislation there’ll be no USB-C on the new flagship. This latest leak is more of a consolidation of all the likely-to-be-true rumors that have been doing the rounds – in the form of some beautiful authentic-looking renders courtesy of Apple leaker Jon Prosser .

Prosser shared a series of HD renders – styled exactly as Apple do - on his Front Page Tech YouTube channel and we think they are as close to seeing the real thing as we’re going to get until the new phone is released in September, assuming Apple follow launch timelines this year.

The biggest design change compared to the iPhone 13 is that there’s no notch, as per a long string of rumors from numerous sources . However, the renders show the new cut-out sitting slightly lower than the notch which doesn’t look to give much more, if any, screen space.

More positively, the camera cut-out on the back – to house the rumored seriously upgraded camera system, looks big, enormous even but it’s not ridiculously so. There’s a fine line between impressive and ridiculous in the heady world of smartphones!

(Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

Perfectly purple

Apple releases at least one exclusive color with each iPhone generation – we saw the iPhone 13 released in Alpine Green and the iPhone 12 released in Pacific Blue. According to whispers online and now these renders, iPhone 14 Pro will come in a stunning purple color.

Read more

iPhone 14: Everything we know so far

Phone rumors

Best iPhones for photographers

Best USB-C hubs

Best camera phone

Best budget camera phone

Best camera for TikTok

Best camera for Instagram