The next classroom Washington Island’s Hayden Lux steps into could likely have more kids in it than her entire school, let alone her graduating class. Lux is the valedictorian for her graduating class of four, including Ryan Jorgensen, Zachary Lux, and Andrea Valentincic. Lux says she has a very close relationship with her classmates to the point that Jorgensen and Valentincic might as well be her siblings, like her brother Zachary. That makes the next step more meaningful for her than if she graduated with a bigger class.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO