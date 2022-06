Since the departure of Odell Beckham Jr. and the likely departure of Baker Mayfield, there have been tons of questions about how good of teammates the two actually were. Second-year players Greg Newsome and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah went on the Varsity House Podcast and one of the segments was regarding Beckham and Mayfield as teammates. The two defensive players opened up about Mayfield and Beckham as teammates, and much more.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO