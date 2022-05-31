Tom Hanks says the Queen's favorite cocktail is a martini

Tom Hanks on the red carpet. Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Tom Hanks said that Queen Elizabeth II told him her "cocktail of choice" is a martini.

Hanks recalled during Monday's episode of BBC's "The One Show" when he dined with the monarch in 2011.

Hanks said that he considered drinking martinis as well because the Queen has had a "wonderful reign."

In May 2011, Hanks dined with the British royal alongside Barack Obama, who was president of the United States at the time, and his wife Michelle Obama when they visited the UK.

During Hanks's appearance on the BBC's talk show "The One Show" on Monday to promote his new film "Elvis ," the actor was asked about the experience.

"I sat right next to the Queen," Hanks recalled. "The chit-chat with the Queen is something you gotta get ready for. I knew I was going to be sitting next to her so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were of import but not presumptuous. So a few things about how often she truly has time off and what have you. It was a nice chit-chat."

Hanks then said he saw a servant put a glass of clear liquid next to the queen which did not look like water.

"Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw this white-gloved hand just put between me and her royal majesty this glass of water," Hanks said. "But it wasn't in a water glass. It was a clear liquid and so I dared to ask the Queen, 'What is Her Majesty's cocktail of choice?' and she said, 'Ooh, martini.'"

The Queen during her Diamond Jubilee tour. Arthur Edwards/Getty Images

Hanks continued: "She had the one. That's what she nursed throughout the course of the night and I think well, she's had a wonderful reign so maybe if I want to polish up my game a little bit, I will start drinking martini every now and again."

The UK is about to start celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

In 2016, around the Queen's 90th birthday, Hanks was also asked about the state banquet on CBS' "This Morning." He told host Gayle King that they also talked about David Beckham during the dinner because the former footballer was sitting in front of him.

Hanks said: "I did say to Her Majesty that David Beckham is a quite handsome man and she said, 'Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes.'"

"Elvis," which stars Hanks and Austin Butler , premieres in theaters on June 24.