ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Tom Hanks says the Queen's favorite cocktail is a martini

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zjEPE_0fvaBzbd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G1pew_0fvaBzbd00
Tom Hanks on the red carpet.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

  • Tom Hanks said that Queen Elizabeth II told him her "cocktail of choice" is a martini.
  • Hanks recalled during Monday's episode of BBC's "The One Show" when he dined with the monarch in 2011.
  • Hanks said that he considered drinking martinis as well because the Queen has had a "wonderful reign."

Tom Hanks said that Queen Elizabeth II's "cocktail of choice" is a martini as the British monarch gets set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee .

In May 2011, Hanks dined with the British royal alongside Barack Obama, who was president of the United States at the time, and his wife Michelle Obama when they visited the UK.

During Hanks's appearance on the BBC's talk show "The One Show" on Monday to promote his new film "Elvis ," the actor was asked about the experience.

"I sat right next to the Queen," Hanks recalled. "The chit-chat with the Queen is something you gotta get ready for. I knew I was going to be sitting next to her so I wanted to be able to talk about things that were of import but not presumptuous. So a few things about how often she truly has time off and what have you. It was a nice chit-chat."

Hanks then said he saw a servant put a glass of clear liquid next to the queen which did not look like water.

"Then out of the corner of my eye, I saw this white-gloved hand just put between me and her royal majesty this glass of water," Hanks said. "But it wasn't in a water glass. It was a clear liquid and so I dared to ask the Queen, 'What is Her Majesty's cocktail of choice?' and she said, 'Ooh, martini.'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l5HZF_0fvaBzbd00
The Queen during her Diamond Jubilee tour.

Arthur Edwards/Getty Images

Hanks continued: "She had the one. That's what she nursed throughout the course of the night and I think well, she's had a wonderful reign so maybe if I want to polish up my game a little bit, I will start drinking martini every now and again."

The UK is about to start celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

In 2016, around the Queen's 90th birthday, Hanks was also asked about the state banquet on CBS' "This Morning." He told host Gayle King that they also talked about David Beckham during the dinner because the former footballer was sitting in front of him.

Hanks said: "I did say to Her Majesty that David Beckham is a quite handsome man and she said, 'Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes.'"

"Elvis," which stars Hanks and Austin Butler , premieres in theaters on June 24.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Tom Hanks Is Unrecognizable as Geppetto in Disney's Live-Action Pinocchio Teaser

Watch: Chet Hanks Reveals the TRUTH About Life as Tom Hanks' Son. Tom Hanks' latest transformation is one you need to see—and this is no lie. On May 31, Disney released the official teaser trailer for this year's live-action film, Pinocchio, which stars Hanks as hopeful woodcarver Geppetto. In the almost two-minute long clip, the 65-year-old—unrecognizable with gray hair, a gray mustache and small-framed glasses—recites his wish upon a star aloud, bringing the optimistic puppet Pinocchio (voiced by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) to life.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere’s Kids: Meet His 3, Rarely Seen Children

Richard Gere has been in the spotlight for over 50 years. After making his debut in the 1974 film The Lords of Flatbush, the 72-year-old actor quickly rose to fame in a variety of popular movies, like An Officer And A Gentleman, Pretty Woman, and Chicago. Richard has long been celebrated for his acting skills, and he’s even earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1994 for his performance in And The Band Played On.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Tom Cruise is dapper in a classic black tuxedo while co-star Jennifer Connelly looks flawless in a chic metallic gown as they arrive at the Top Gun: Maverick screening before actor wins an honorary Palme d’Or award during Cannes Film Festival

Leading man Tom Cruise and his co-star Jennifer Connelly dressed to impress on Wednesday as they arrived at the star-studded premiere of their film Top Gun: Maverick premiere at the Palais des Festivals during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. The actor, 59, who reprised his famous role as LT...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Gayle King
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Elvis
Person
David Beckham
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
People

See the Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart

Elvis Movie Cast Side-By-Side Their Real-Life Counterpart. Between Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll and Tom Hanks as the notorious Colonel Tom Parker, scroll through to see the actors cast in Baz Luhrmann's film Elvis and their uncanny resemblance to the real-life people they play.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Wireimage
SheKnows

In a Heartbreaking Instagram Tribute, Lisa Marie Presley Said Son’s Death ‘Shattered’ Her Heart

Click here to read the full article. Lisa Marie Presley is opening up about losing her son Benjamin Keough in a heart-wrenching Instagram post. Keough died by suicide in 2020 and Presley, understandably, has taken some time away from Instagram. “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Presley wrote. “Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole.” The singer went on to say that she hasn’t been able...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Sharon Stone, 64, brings old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera as she models a fitted red gown and shades at Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis

Sharon Stone brought a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the French Riviera on Wednesday evening as she attended the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Elvis. The screen veteran, 64, belied her age in a sweeping red gown that clung to her slender physique as she walked the red carpet at the event, held on the resort town's famous Croisette.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Priscilla Presley in tears as ‘Elvis’ receives 12-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Priscilla Presley was overcome with emotion after the forthcoming biopic “Elvis” received an extraordinary 12-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival — the longest applause so far, according to Variety. The 77-year-old — who was married to Rock-‘n’-Roll legend Elvis Presley from 1967 until 1973 — reportedly wiped away tears as she hugged director Baz Luhrmann after the screening. As the cheers went on and on, a teary-eyed Austin Butler — who stepped into the blue suede shoes of the iconic crooner — hugged an equally-emotional Priscilla. At the post-screening event, lights in the sky formed outlines of the legendary singer, which read...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars': Bruno Tonioli Quits Major Gig as Show Moves to Disney+

The UK version of Dancing with the Stars is losing its longstanding judge. Bruno Tonioli, who has been on the British show Strictly Come Dancing since its inception 18 years ago, is saying goodbye amid the US version's move to Disney+. Tonioli has traveled between countries to serve as a judge on both shows but says that in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its become "unsustainable." The decision comes after he missed two seasons on the UK version due to travel restrictions.
TV & VIDEOS
People

Valerie Bertinelli Tells Son Wolf She Wanted to Marry Elton John Before Meeting Eddie Van Halen

Valerie Bertinelli and her son Wolf Van Halen are reminiscing on songs they used to listen to with his late father, Eddie Van Halen. The 61-year-old One Day at a Time actress appeared on this week's Mother's Day episode of SiriusXM's Classic Rewind series Wolfgang's Top of the Pack for a sincere discussion about the music she'd play for Eddie, who died at 65 on Oct. 6, 2020 after a years-long battle with cancer, during hard times.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son reduced to tears by incredible family surprise

Catherine Zeta-Jones' son Dylan is preparing to graduate, and his parents organised he sweetest surprise for him ahead of the monumentous occasion, and it left him in tears. The Hollywood actress and her husband, Michael Douglas, flew Dylan's uncle, Lyndon, out, and it was clear that a close bond was shared as Dylan was immediately in tears as soon as he sighted his family member. "You're my boy, my pride my joy," Lyndon sung, as Dylan got up from the gathering of his friends to embrace him.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Insider

Insider

435K+
Followers
27K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy