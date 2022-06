Android 12L is one of many baby steps Google is taking to bring the OS's functionality on tablets up to par with Apple and iPadOS. You could consider the company's mission to update its own apps for tablet-friendliness as another 20 or so steps it'll need to take. Progress has been gradual, but persistent, and it looks like YouTube Music is the latest step with a few small, but meaningful interface tweaks.

