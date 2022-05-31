ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'One huge funeral that is not ending': Funerals begin for Uvalde victims

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A priest in Uvalde, Texas, will lead 12 funerals for victims of the mass...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Valley Morning Star

Harlingen PD answers Uvalde’s call for backup help

HARLINGEN — Like Sgt. Larry Moore, the first group of Harlingen police officers is helping Uvalde’s shattered residents bury their dead. On Tuesday, Police Chief Michael Kester sent Moore and three other officers to Uvalde to help residents bury victims of the May 24 massacre that left 19 students and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary School.
HARLINGEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School#Wfaa
newsrebeat.com

A week after the murder, Uvalde buried his dead

A week after the massacre committed by a gunman at an elementary school in Uvalde, which shocked America, the small Texan town that still traumatized its first young victims on Tuesday, torn between pain and anger. The funeral of 19 children and 2 teachers, who died on May 24 under...
UVALDE, TX
vigourtimes.com

Devastating Details of Slain Teacher’s Final Phone Call Revealed

– — Eva Mireles’ husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a school district police officer—and in the final minutes of his wife’s life, Ruiz was on the phone with her as he stood outside her classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, barred from entering. “She’s in the classroom and he’s outside. It’s terrifying,” Uvalde County judge Bill Mitchell said Wednesday after sheriff’s deputies who were on the scene of the mass shooting briefed him. “He’s outside hearing his wife: ‘I’m dying,'” Mitchell continued, though he clarified that he didn’t know exactly what Mireles told her husband, theNew York Times reports. He said the call did appear to take place after the shooter was already attacking.
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Uvalde Teacher Closed the Door Gunman Used to Enter School, Lawyer Says

Although a teacher at Robb Elementary School propped open a door the day of the Uvalde, Texas, shooting that left 21 dead, she closed the door before the gunman accessed the school, her lawyer said. Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old who shot and killed 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others last Tuesday, did enter Robb Elementary through the door the teacher had previously propped open with a rock so she could carry in food from her car. While doing so, the teacher witnessed Ramos crash his truck outside the school, so she rushed back to the building to call 911 to report the crash, said Don Flanary, her San Antonio-based lawyer. After she went back outside while on the phone with 911, someone at the funeral home nearby yelled that Ramos had a gun, so she ran back inside the school and pulled the door closed, believing it would lock automatically, Flanary said. Surveillance video and audio also confirms that the teacher removed the rock propping the door open and closed it behind her, said an unnamed law enforcement official who reviewed the footage. Officials are currently investigating why this door and other doors at the school were not locked the day of the shooting.
UVALDE, TX
kgns.tv

Former BP agent accused of 2018 killing spree seeks change of venue

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The man and former federal agent accused of the 2018 killing spree seeks a change of venue. On Wednesday, Juan David Ortiz’s attorney requested to have the trial moved to a different location. However, while the state presented evidence, Judge Oscar Hale deferred his decision...
LAREDO, TX
CBS DFW

Texas DPS: Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo not responding

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - New revelations are emerging about Uvalde school police Chief Peter Arredondo just one week after a gunman massacred 19 fourth graders and two teachers at Robb Elementary.   Arredondo, the chief of police for the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, isn't responding to requests for a second interview from investigators, according to Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw.  It was Arredondo who ordered officers to remain outside during the more-than-hourlong siege at the school. People want to know why Arredondo was in a position to make that decision. And why, ultimately he did.   McCraw said during the time law enforcement was waiting to breach the classroom, children pleaded on the phone with 911 at least twice to send in police.  Law enforcement officials said Arredondo did the initial interview after the shooting but has not responded to a request made over the weekend. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection allegedly defied Arredondo's order, breached a classroom area and fatally shot the suspect more than an hour after the mass shooting started. 
UVALDE, TX
KENS 5

Mariachis fill Uvalde plaza with love

UVALDE, Texas — When San Antonio mariachi Anthony Medrano put out a call on social media asking other musicians to join him for a free concert in Uvalde, he had no idea what the response would be like. Medrano said "It's a long tradition to play for funerals and...
UVALDE, TX
Nationwide Report

Ameer Abdalridha dead, 3 others hospitalized after a crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Ameer Abdalridha dead, 3 others hospitalized after a crash in San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Ameer Abdalridha, a Brandeis High School student, as the victim who died after a crash Thursday in San Antonio that also left three others in hospitals. As per the initial information, the fatal car accident was reported just after 1 p.m. on Hausman Road, near the intersection with J.V. Bacon Parkway [...]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

More confusion, more questions arise about the possibility that Uvalde police officers shot a child dead

By now, any American who follows the news with even moderate interest knows that there are deep and troubling issues surrounding the Uvalde police response to the heartbreaking Robb Elementary School massacre. After all, it is not normal for police chiefs and first responders to refuse – or at least delay and hesitate – to participate in the investigation of the entire event, including the actions of the first responders.
UVALDE, TX
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy