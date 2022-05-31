Florida Democrats sense opportunity against DeSantis over soaring housing costs

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session. If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session. If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened. Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past. Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO