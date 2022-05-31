ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Democrats sense opportunity against DeSantis over soaring housing costs

By Steve Contorno
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Democrats in Florida, struggling to energize liberals while bleeding support among Latinos, have settled on a message to galvanize voters heading into the midterm elections: It's too expensive...

Comments / 45

Tropical Dave
2d ago

🤣 Unfortunately for the bottom feeding Dems the Government doesn't set the cost of housing in Florida. It's market driven.... have you seen the people trying to move here to get away from the bottom feeders? 🤣 That's what drives the price.

Reply(6)
14
RittSea
2d ago

The rent rate increase is mainly due to Biden’s mandatory pandemic rent moratorium. Landlords have been losing out for months and need to make up for lost revenue. But the Democrats want to blame DeSantis for the problems that they themselves caused. Classic.

Reply(12)
15
Charlie2.0
2d ago

It’s all your Fault Gov DeSantis! Supply & demand is not the issue, of course! Making Florida a state of sanity among ludicrous Blue State control isn’t making people move here. A Robust economy is your Fault Ron DeSantis! How dare you (not) destroy the state & control your citizens! Vote Democrat & we’ll destroy Florida like: Chicago, NY, NJ & Cali!!

Reply(3)
10
blackchronicle.com

Black legislators launch Stay Woke Go Vote | South Florida News

Frustration over an appeals courtroom resolution to reinstate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial congressional map has pushed a bunch of elected officers to launch a one-of-a-kind get out the vote marketing campaign led completely by the state’s Black legislators. Keep Woke Go Vote, which formally launched at a...
FLORIDA STATE
maggrand.com

Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried call to remove Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis from office

Protesters in Florida are calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to be removed from office during a rally that was held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Orlando City Hall. Student activist Jack Petocz, who called DeSantis’ time in office a “reign of terror,” has been promoting the event on his Twitter page. Petocz shared a video accusing DeSantis of “Signing the discriminatory ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, advocating for dangerous gun policy, limiting critical reproductive health care, disenfranchising people of color and refusing to institute common-sense COVID-19 measures.”
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida wants pause in federal voting rights case

Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Good Morning, Good Morning— Lawyers for Florida as well as national Republican groups appear eager to slow the still-ongoing legal battle over Florida’s voting laws way, way down. Within You Without You— Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker back in late March blocked...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Florida Supreme Court stays out of fight on DeSantis redistricting plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to jump into a congressional redistricting fight, leaving in place a lower-court decision that would clear the way for using a controversial plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature. Justices, in a 4-1 ruling, rejected a request...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Special Florida legislative session sought on gun issues

TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session. If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session. If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened. Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past. Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Alina Garcia announces run for Florida House Dist. 115

Longtime Miami resident and experienced public servant Alina Garcia has set her sights on being elected to District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives, currently held by Rep. Vance Aloupis Jr. (R), who has announced he will not seek a third term. District 115 includes Kendall, Westchester, Palmetto Bay,...
MIAMI, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Leads the U.S. for Property Price Growth in the Last Year With an Average 34.8% Increase – But Can It Last?

The latest numbers are out, and it would seem that the average price of homes in Florida has topped the average of all other states. Data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which measures the variation in property prices year-on-year in 20 metropolitan areas across the United States was reported on May 31.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Contractors challenge new Florida insurance law

TALLAHASSEE - Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property-insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court. It came after lawmakers last week passed a measure (SB 2-D) to try to bolster a troubled property-insurance market that has led to homeowners losing coverage and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave final approval...
FLORIDA STATE
