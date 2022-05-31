Florida Democrats sense opportunity against DeSantis over soaring housing costs

Democratic gubernatorial candidates Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried blasted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a rally that was held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Orlando City Hall. Crist and Fried want DeSantis to be removed from office. “This Governor is out of his mind,” Crist, the Congressman from St. Petersburg...
On June 1 Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis shared on Twitter that Israel’s national airline – El Al – will be moving their U.S. base from New York, NY to Florida. It’s billed as a big win for Florida in terms of the business, the jobs and the tourism that this move could bring to the sunshine state.
For now, Florida's congressional maps form the April legislative session are here to stay. The Florida supreme Court has ruled to preserve the m aps supported by Gov. Ron DeSantis for the coming midterm elections.
Frustration over an appeals courtroom resolution to reinstate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ controversial congressional map has pushed a bunch of elected officers to launch a one-of-a-kind get out the vote marketing campaign led completely by the state’s Black legislators. Keep Woke Go Vote, which formally launched at a...
Protesters in Florida are calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to be removed from office during a rally that was held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at Orlando City Hall. Student activist Jack Petocz, who called DeSantis’ time in office a “reign of terror,” has been promoting the event on his Twitter page. Petocz shared a video accusing DeSantis of “Signing the discriminatory ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law, advocating for dangerous gun policy, limiting critical reproductive health care, disenfranchising people of color and refusing to institute common-sense COVID-19 measures.”
Hello and welcome to Wednesday. Good Morning, Good Morning— Lawyers for Florida as well as national Republican groups appear eager to slow the still-ongoing legal battle over Florida’s voting laws way, way down. Within You Without You— Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker back in late March blocked...
ORLANDO, Fla. – A conservative political commentator is set to host a live show in Orlando Thursday evening, where he’s announced he will interview Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Dave Rubin is the creator and host of “The Rubin Report” — an online news talk-show where Rubin interviews various...
Rep. Sylvia Garcia blamed Republicans for several mass shootings that have taken place in recent years, saying they’ve fostered an agenda that’s cultivated hate and violence. The Texas Democrat said GOP lawmakers were responsible for the shootings that took place at a Walmart in El Paso in 2019,...
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday declined to jump into a congressional redistricting fight, leaving in place a lower-court decision that would clear the way for using a controversial plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature. Justices, in a 4-1 ruling, rejected a request...
TALLAHASSEE - A Florida House Democrat on Wednesday launched a longshot effort to call a special legislative session to address gun-related issues after recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, N.Y. Rep. Joe Geller, D-Aventura, submitted a letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd that was an initial step in seeking to call a special session. If 20 percent of the members of the Legislature submit written support for Geller's proposal, the House and Senate would then be polled about holding a special session. If 60 percent of the members of each chamber agree, a special session would be convened. Such efforts to force special sessions on other issues have failed in the past. Geller's letter called for addressing issues such as high-capacity rifle magazines, universal background checks and expanded "red flag" laws.
Tech companies flocked to Florida than any other state, and it isn’t hard to see why. When you think of Florida, you envision beautiful beaches, a vibrant culture, and endless sun, but the weather and party atmosphere aren’t the only reasons why IT services are thriving. 5 Reasons...
Longtime Miami resident and experienced public servant Alina Garcia has set her sights on being elected to District 115 of the Florida House of Representatives, currently held by Rep. Vance Aloupis Jr. (R), who has announced he will not seek a third term. District 115 includes Kendall, Westchester, Palmetto Bay,...
The latest numbers are out, and it would seem that the average price of homes in Florida has topped the average of all other states. Data from the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index, which measures the variation in property prices year-on-year in 20 metropolitan areas across the United States was reported on May 31.
TALLAHASSEE - Less than a week after Florida lawmakers rushed to make property-insurance changes, a contractors group Tuesday filed a constitutional challenge that targets a new restriction on attorney fees in lawsuits against insurance companies. The Restoration Association of Florida and Air Quality Assessors, LLC, an Orlando firm that does work such as mold testing and leak detection, filed the lawsuit in Leon County circuit court. It came after lawmakers last week passed a measure (SB 2-D) to try to bolster a troubled property-insurance market that has led to homeowners losing coverage and seeing spiraling premiums. Lawmakers gave final approval...
